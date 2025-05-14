Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Duke Deltas’ Celebrate 50 Years As First Black Sorority On Campus Senator Angela Alsobrooks, a chapter member and third Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate, served as the anniversary gala's keynote speaker.







In 1975, the Lambda Omega Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., became the first Black sorority at Duke University.

Now, members old and new celebrate their five decades of service to the campus and extended community. The “thriving” sorority chapter held its 50th anniversary April 5. According to Duke’s news release, over 250 guests attended the sold-out gala in Durham while recognizing this remarkable feat.

“We’re thriving,” explained chapter member and class of 2014 alumna Noelle Ghoram. “That was a recurring theme at the celebration.”

Delta Sigma Theta was the first of seven Black Greek Letter Organizations in the Divine 9 with chapters at Duke. Angela Alsobrooks, a chapter member and the third Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate, also served as the keynote speaker. She emphasized their chapter and its members’ commitment to excellence in her speech, even in their post-collegiate endeavors.

The “Duke Deltas,” a nickname for the chapter, were able to connect across generations to celebrate their decades-long service. Their esteemed efforts to the community also led Durham’s Mayor, Leonardo Williams, to proclaim April 5 as “Lambda Omega Day.”

Ahead of their official anniversary date, the Lambda Omega chapter held an alumnae-student career panel and a welcome cookout event at Duke’s Karshi Alumni and Visitors Center. The pre-gala festivities ended with a chapter members’ photo that spans lifetimes, taken on the steps of Duke Chapel.

The commemorative event also symbolizes the lifelong effort of the “Duke Deltas.” As they hope to reach another 50 years, they continue to honor the women and college students who helped them find a home on Duke’s campus.

“It was a tribute to the trailblazing Black women at Duke and a reaffirmation of the chapter’s ongoing impact on communities across the nation, said fellow chapter member Nichole Ogojiaku, class of 2013. “From its chartering in 1975 to this milestone celebration, Lambda Omega continues to shape leaders, uplift communities, and make history.”

