Black History Month by Jameelah Mullen Delta Sigma Theta Co-Founder Osceola Macarthy Adams To Receive Historical Marker In Her Hometown The actress, teacher, and activist was one of 50 Black women who participated in the Women’s Suffrage Parade in 1913.







Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is honoring one of its founding members, Osceola Macarthy Adams, with a historical marker in her hometown of Albany, Georgia.

Macarthy Adams was born on June 13, 1890. She grew up on an estate on South Jackson Street and West Highland Avenue in the city until she moved to Washington, D.C., to attend Howard University. While attending the HBCU, Macarthy Adams and 21 other women founded Delta Sigma Theta sorority on Jan. 13, 1913.

After graduating college, Macarthy Adams relocated to New York, where she became one of the first Black actresses to appear on Broadway.

“Osceola was a barrier breaker. She broke the color barrier on Broadway,” Pat Jackson, the journalist for the Delta Sigma Theta Albany alumnae chapter, told WALB News.

Macarthy Adams also served as the director of the Studio Theatre School at the American Negro Theatre, where she taught notable actors such as Ruby Dee, Harry Belafonte, Sidney Poitier, and Ruby Dee.

Macarthy Adams, also known by her stage name, Osceola Archer, starred in several popular stage productions, including The Crucible, The Emperor Jones, and Ring Around the Moon. Her directing credits include The Glass Menagerie, A Streetcar Named Desire, and The Diary of Ann Frank.

The trailblazer also fought for racial equality, particularly in theater. She was a member of Actors Equity, a labor union representing theater actors. The thespian served on the union’s Committee on Minority Affairs, advocating for actors of color.

In 1978, Delta Sigma Theta named an award after the actress. The sorority presents “The Osceola” to members who have made significant accomplishments in the arts.

More than 40 years after her passing, Delta Sigma Theta members are working to preserve her legacy for future generations.

The Delta Sigma Theta alumnae chapter hopes to erect the historic marker on the property where Macarthy Adams was born by June 2025.

Additionally, Bo Dorough, Mayor of Albany, declared Feb. 1 Osceola Macarthy Adams Day in the city.

