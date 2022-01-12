The Executive Leadership Council Announces the Appointment of Lori Walker as EVP and COO

The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) today announced the appointment of Lori Walker as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 10, 2022, per a news release.

The ELC is the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs and global thought leaders. The organization advocates for advancing Black leadership by increasing the number of Black corporate CEOs, C-Suite executives and board members, and building the pipeline of the next generation of Black corporate leaders.

Walker will support Michael C. Hyter, President and CEO of The ELC, in addressing a range of strategic issues including enhancing organizational effectiveness and integrity, providing staff leadership, and overall strategic planning for the organization as a whole and for individual programs and initiatives. She is responsible for day-to-day operations of the organization, implementing best practices in management systems, including appropriate integration and collaboration of teams and functional areas, to ensure strong organizational performance to meet ambitious goals. She will manage three programmatic departments: Corporate Partnerships, Member Services & Events, and The Institute for Leadership Development and Research.