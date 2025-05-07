The Game’s House Sold To Pay Down $7M Owed In Judgement In Sexual Assault Case

The recording artist was sued in 2015 by Rainey, who was a contestant on his VH1 reality show, She’s Got Game. She accused The Game of sexual battery and won a $7 million judgment against the “Love It or Hate It” rapper the following year. The decision was made after The Game never appeared in court to answer the accusation, so Rainey was given a default judgment of $7,130,100. He has not made any payments to Rainey.

After he lost the lawsuit, The Game (nee Jayceon Taylor) requested that he receive a new trial, but was denied by an appeals court in 2019.

“Taylor did not take the litigation seriously,” Judge TK Sykes wrote in the decision. “He evaded the process, trolled Rainey on social media, dodged a settlement conference, and did not bother to show up at trial. His attorney asked for a continuance, but the judge denied that request, dismissing Taylor’s proffered excuse as an elaborate ruse.”

Rainey returned to court to try to get her judgment due to non-payment, and she accused The Game of hiding his assets. She won that case in 2023.

