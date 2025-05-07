The Game’s House Sold To Pay Down $7M Owed In Judgement In Sexual Assault Case
The Compton rapper owes Priscilla Rainey and hasn't remitted payment
After defaulting on a $7 million judgment awarded to a woman accusing him of sexual assault, Compton recording artist The Game has lost his home to settle the debt.
According to Complex, a California judge has approved the sale of the home in Calabasas, California, to assist the Doctor’s Advocate rapper in paying part of the judgment owed to Priscilla Rainey. A real estate listing had the property on sale for $4,009,800, although the purchase price was not released. If the property sold at the listed price, then The Game would still owe Rainey approximately $3 million of the $7.13 million he owed.
The media outlet confirmed the ruling after viewing court documents.