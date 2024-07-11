The Game May Have Home Seized Due To Non-Payment Of $7M Judgment

Recording artist, The Game may be losing his house because of non-payment of a judgment levied against him almost 10 years ago.

According to AllHipHop.com, The Game was sued in 2015 by a contestant, Priscilla Rainey, who appeared on his VH1 reality show, “She’s Got Game.” She initially accused the Compton rapper of sexual battery and won a $7 million judgment against the “Love It or Hate It” rapper. The lawsuit was filed in 2015 and she won the judgment the following year. The Game has not paid anything toward the judgment.

Court papers by the media outlet reveal that Rainey served The Game and his manager, Wack 100 in hopes of seizing the rapper’s property. Rainey suspects that the home is in the name of Wack 100 to prevent the seizure of the house from being taken from the rapper. A process server sent a notice of levy, writ of execution, and more to The Game and Wack 100 in June. Rainey states both men are listed at the address.

Earlier this month, AllHipHop reported that Rainey subpoenaed his children’s school district for proof of residence, attendance records, and more on July 1.

After losing the case initially, The Game (Jayceon Taylor) requested a new trial, but an appeals court denied him in 2019.

“Taylor did not take the litigation seriously,” Judge TK Sykes wrote in the decision. “He evaded the process, trolled Rainey on social media, dodged a settlement conference, and did not bother to show up at trial. His attorney asked for a continuance, but the judge denied that request, dismissing Taylor’s proffered excuse as an elaborate ruse.”

Rainey took him back to court because he never remitted payment and she claimed he was hiding his assets. She won that case in 2023.

She reportedly has already seized his publishing rights and recording label.

RELATED CONTENT: The Caucasity: Brett Favre To Ask Judge To Reinstate Defamation Lawsuit Against Shannon Sharpe