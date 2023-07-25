The Game Loses Awards, Signed Memorbillia, And More In Storage Locker Auction

The Game has lost some pretty priceless personal items after his storage unit was auctioned off to one lucky buyer.

A woman by the name of Carol has come forward after she realized the storage locker she recently obtained holds rare items owned by the rapper The Game. Carol tells TMZ that she and her son paid $1,000 for the 10 x 20 L.A. unit earlier this month and had no idea what was inside.

The mother and son, who have been buying storage units as part of a hobby, paid another $1,400 to clean out the unit and remove the clutter that was inside. That’s when she realized who was the owner of the items they obtained.

Personalized art, awards, framed jerseys, untouched pairs of old Air Jordans, and photos helped Carol determine that the former G-Unit rapper The Game was the rightful owner of the rare items. It turns out a member of The Game’s team put the items in storage after he moved to a new home.

The team member went back to snag a few items before ending the renter’s contract and signing the rest off for auction. Now Carol is hoping to sell the personal items back to The Game since she doesn’t think he knows his belongings were sold off.

If the “Hate It or Love It” rapper is fine with her having his old belongings, Carol is ready to auction all the items off and walk away with a pretty penny.

He would be losing rare finds in the form of signed guitars and jerseys, photos from his old modeling campaigns, an award, and personalized fan-made art of the rapper. The Game has a net worth estimated at around $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. If anyone should profit off his personal memorabilia, it should be him.

