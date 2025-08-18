News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman The Gathering Spot Transforms D.C. Location Into ‘Safe House’ As Trump’s Police Surround City 'We have to actively resist what we are seeing,' CEO and co-founder Ryan Wilson says.







The Gathering Spot has opened its Washington, D.C., location to Black Washingtonians as President Donald Trump’s police continue its takeover of the city.

The Black-owned private membership club typically reserves its spaces for networking events as well as professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry players a part of its cohort. However, as D.C. deals with Trump’s growing control over the city with National Guard troops patrolling the area, The Gathering Spot hopes to provide a refuge for those overwhelmed and concerned by the current state of D.C.

The club’s D.C. location shared about the “Safe House” initiative on Instagram. The Gathering Spot will allow non-members to use the facility as a safe haven to “work, rest, connect, or simply find refuge in community,” as reported by Afrotech.

“The authoritarian-in-chief is doing something unprecedented so we are going to do something unprecedented too,” shared CEO and co-founder Ryan Wilson. “It is more important that we are in community during moments like this than ever.”

Non-members will gain access to the spot’s location through a vetting process to ensure the safety and authenticity of all who enter the premises. While they will not have the club’s full access and benefits as members, Wilson emphasized The Gathering Spot’s intentions to make sure the Black community can be united in moments like these.

“It is important during critical moments to make sure that our community broadly has the opportunity to be with one another,” he added.

The evolution into a “Safe House” comes as Trump has significantly ramped up police presence in Washington, deploying 500 federal agents earlier this month to the area. Trump also exercised his control over the city’s police, prompting state and local leaders to condemn his occupation.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser continues to navigate the tricky situation, calling the move an “authoritarian push.” Others have continued to resist Trump’s stronghold over the city.

“We have to actively resist what we are seeing,” Wilson said. “This is absolutely unprecedented and unacceptable, but together in community we will be able to overcome.”

Those in the D.C. area can apply to this venture on The Gathering spot’s website.