News by Mitti Hicks The Golden Hoops: A Daughter’s Tribute Book Conveys Empowering Message For Black Children The Golden Hoops is her way of reaffirming identity for readers, especially Black children







Jen Lee Hayes was fortunate enough to have a kind mother who instilled confidence in her at a very young age. That confidence gave her a sense of freedom and a belief system that nothing was off limits when it came to her dreams. She’s now sharing her mother’s special formula in her new children’s book, The Golden Hoops, which she says readers of all ages can enjoy.

“As I got older, I realized that was not something that everybody had,” she told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “It was a superpower that she helped me develop, which made me ambitious and made me believe in myself.”

Unfortunately, Hayes was only 21 years old when her mother died. Despite unimaginable loss as a young adult trying to navigate the world, she walked into rooms still dressed in that confidence her mother nurtured in her at a young age, along with a pair of golden hoops. Golden hoops are not only a signature and extension of her personal style, they’re also a connection to her mother.

One of Hayes’s first core memories was getting her first pair of golden hoops from her mother, Janey, when she was around four years old.

Honoring her mother, Janey is the main character in Hayes’s book who has some similarities to a young Jen. Like Jen, Janey receives her first pair of golden hoops, which are a rite of passage. The golden hoops for the curious young Janey represent belonging and self-expression. But then, she loses a hoop and embarks on a joyful journey of determination that reminds readers they already have everything they need to shine brightly in the world.

A Book That Sends A Strong Message Following Chaos in 2020

The inspiration for a children’s book came to Hayes in 2020. It was an arduous time for the world as we navigated a pandemic. It was an even more challenging time for Black Americans, who were dying at a disproportionate rate from COVID-19 and navigating their self-worth after Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd were killed within the first five months of the year.

“I took [these deaths] very personally, as so many of us did. I am raising three sons, and everything hit me like a freight train,” Hayes recalled. “For me, I said, ‘Wow. I need to be a part of adding positive messaging to reinforce how important we are, and reinforce that we have a purpose to be here.’”

The Golden Hoops is her way of reaffirming identity for readers, especially Black children.

Through her research for the book, Hayes discovered that hoops hold cultural significance for Black people. The tradition of wearing hoop earrings originated around 2500 B.C.E. in Nubia, an African civilization located in what is now Sudan. Different members of tribes would wear different hoops to identify themselves as members of their respective tribes.

“I thought this was so fascinating because hoops also have a modern application for me,” she said. “When I wear hoops in a board room or in spaces where I might be the only one, hoops are a way to say I am not going to dim my light, my personal style, or who I am.”

She added, “The same hoops I wear on the street with my friends are the same hoops that I wear in the world because this is a part of who I am.”

Using Gold Hoops As A Full Circle Moment To Give Back

When she’s not a full-time mom, storyteller, and author, Hayes leads marketing and content at The Bump and redefines everyday luxury with the modern lifestyle company she founded, Bestow Collection.

Even as she wears so many hats, she doesn’t think twice about prioritizing giving back. That’s why she is partnering with the Zora House for The Golden Hoops Book Drive to deliver thousands of copies of her debut children’s book to young readers, especially in underserved communities.

Throughout the drive, she is inviting parents, educators, corporations, nonprofits, and others to donate to the cause. She is also asking people who want to get involved to nominate a teacher, classroom, library, youth program, or bookstore to receive an author visit and copies of her debut children’s book.

“I really want to create a movement and more opportunities that are propelling literacy for young audiences,” said Hayes.

The book officially hit shelves on Sept. 2. You can order a copy online or find it in a bookstore in your community.

