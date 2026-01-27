The Isley Brothers To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame This Week

The legendary career of the Isley Brothers will be celebrated once again.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that the group will receive the 2,834th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, Jan. 28. The dedication will start at 11:30 a.m. PT at 7051 Hollywood Boulevard. at 7051 Hollywood Boulevard. The emcee for the presentation will be KTLA Entertainment Anchor Melvin Robert .Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO of Sony Music Publishing, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, music producer, and songwriter Terry Lewis are scheduled to speak.

The Isley Brothers are being honored in the recording category.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is shouting how proud we are to welcome The Isley Brothers to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, in a written statement. “Their incredible legacy in music has influenced generations of artists and fans around the world, and we’re proud to celebrate their enduring impact with this well-deserved star.”

The group of brothers, featuring O’Kelly Isley Jr., Rudolph Isley, and Ronald Isley, began their musical journey in the 1950s. In 1973, the trio became a six-member R&B group when Jasper (Rudolph’s brother-in-law), Ernie Isley, and Marvin Isley joined the group.

The Isley Brothers celebrated a milestone in 2025 that may never be matched, when they had a song that charted for an eighth consecutive decade on the Billboard charts. They are also the most sampled group of all time.

The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 and won the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. The group, now a duo featuring Ron and Ernie, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022. Last November, it was inducted into the newly formed New Jersey Hall of Fame.

The duo released its last project in 2022, Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” and is still performing.

