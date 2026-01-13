Lifestyle by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton The Kid Mero Announced As New Morning Host Of Hot97 'I grew up listening to HOT 97, so to get the morning slot here isn't just a job—it's a responsibility to continue that legacy while bringing it into this next era of media.'







Less than a month after the New York hip-hop world was shocked by Hot97’s release of the Ebro in the Morning radio team, the station announced the replacement: a New York personality known to many hip-hop fans, The Kid Mero.

Hot97 announced that the Bronx-bred host is at the helm of the morning show, HOT 97 Mornings with Mero, which started Jan. 13, bringing a New York host back to lead the morning program for the first time in years. The Kid Mero announced his latest career move on social media: joining the hip-hop station.

The show will air weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“HOT 97 is the station—it’s been the voice of NYC hip-hop and culture for decades,” said The Kid Mero in a written statement. “I grew up listening to HOT 97, so to get the morning slot here isn’t just a job—it’s a responsibility to continue that legacy while bringing it into this next era of media. We’re gonna laugh, we’re gonna get into it, but it’s always gonna be real, and a real good time!”

The Kid Mero is well known to New York City fans as a co-host of the Carmelo Anthony-led program 7PM in Brooklyn, a sports show that also covers other topics with their guests. He also hosts Victory Light with The Kid Mero and is a New York Times best-selling author, Writers Guild Award winner, and Variety named him a “Comic to Watch.”

“HOT 97 has always been about representing the culture of New York, and Mero is New York,” said Kudjo Sogadzi, EVP of Content & Growth at MediaCo. “He’s authentic, hilarious, fearless, and deeply connected to the community. HOT 97 Mornings with Mero is going to set the tone for the city every morning and create must-listen moments for our audience.”

The Kid Mero’s initial claim to fame came as a co-host of Desus and Mero (formerly Desus vs. Mero) with his former partner, Desus (Daniel Baker, formerly a writer for BLACK ENTERPRISE). The show later became Bodega Boys before both went their separate ways.

