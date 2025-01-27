The Lip Bar Founder Addresses Target DEI Rollbacks As Debates Over Protest Continue

Melissa Butler, founder of The Lip Bar beauty company, has addressed concerns regarding Target’s DEI cutbacks as her products remain on store shelves.

Butler’s brand is one of many Black-owned companies whose products are available at Target. However, after Target announced a massive scaling back of its DEI programs and initiatives, opposers called for a strike. The growing controversy led Butler to speak on the changes to the commitment she deemed a “farce” from its inception.

“So, of course, we were disappointed, just like many of you, when we learned that they were rolling back their DEI initiatives. But I will say, even though I’m disappointed, I’m not that surprised,” Butler said. “I always thought that the 2020 commitments were a farce, like anything that is forced is going to be a farce. I think part of it is because Trump is emboldening companies to reverse commitments that they never wanted to do in the first place.”

Butler does not know what will come next from the changes to Target’s focus on DEI. However, she did get real about what protesting the store would mean for businesses like hers. The Lip Bar also reigns as the most prominent Black-owned makeup company at the store.



“So the immediate risk is that if all of our consumers boycott Target, then that will absolutely impact us. And many people are saying, ‘You know, well, I would rather shop you on your site,'” she explained. “Here’s the thing, I understand. I, too, am disappointed, and you have the ability to take your dollar wherever you feel most comfortable… But I do want to make sure that we are aware that, you know, by not shopping in these stores, you are also impacting the hundreds of Black-owned businesses and women-owned businesses.”

The calls to protest Target have met significant backlash and support. The former came from many entrepreneurs whose products still lie on their shelves. Tabitha Brown, who has multiple collections in Target, warned that many businesses like hers would suffer, per WBLS. However, Brown faced her critique for seemingly prioritizing profits while the Black community reels from these DEI cutbacks.

The Lip Bar CEO started facing criticism for her opinion. In response, she posted another video encouraging commenters to tag their favorite Black-owned business, instead, to spread awareness. Moreover, she highlighted an issue with consumers not supporting Black brands as much as possible.

“We barely shop black brands, if we’re if we’re gonna be honest. If you do and you that’s great, but you are probably one in a million. So the reason why we don’t have these like powerhouse brands is because our support is finicky. “

She then noted that the problem with not supporting Black brands starts at home. She believes the issue must be rectified internally as much as it is

“The reason why we don’t have the control that y’all want us to have is because we are not keeping our dollars within our community in the first place. So now, when somebody decides that they don’t want to support our community, we’re all up in arms. Well, we’ve, we’ve created this. We did. We did because we’re constantly giving our money away to people who don’t look like us by. Good night.”

RELATED CONTENT: Nick Cannon Reflects On Lupus Journey, Calling Himself The ‘Black Tony Stark’