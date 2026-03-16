Business by Black Enterprise A Black Female Podcast Host Broke Into The Top 1% Globally — No Ads, No PR, Just Real Conversations The show highlights voices from entrepreneurship and everyday leadership.







Originally published on BlackNews.com

In a digital world driven by optics and algorithms, authenticity is becoming the rarest currency.

In less than a year, The Real Connect Podcast, hosted by communications and relationship expert Tamika Carlton, rose to the Top 25 in the Relationships category on Apple Podcasts, signaling a growing appetite for conversations that move beyond performance and into truth.

Where social feeds reward curated vulnerability and polished success, The Real Connect centers raw honesty, emotional presence, and lived experience. The show explores grief, burnout, ambition, boundaries, faith, masculinity, and the emotional labor required to “look fine” in a culture that rarely asks if you actually are.

While the show occasionally features recognizable voices like Top Chef Season 22 winner Tristen Epps and Law & Order: Organized Crime star Danielle Moné Truitt, its growth has never depended on celebrity appeal. The conversations themselves are honest, vulnerable, and often unexpectedly revealing, with guests sharing reflections and experiences they didn’t necessarily plan to discuss.

The show also highlights voices from entrepreneurship and everyday leadership, including Nayana Ferguson, the first Black woman to found a tequila brand; Rachel Kennedy, an author, entrepreneur, and relationship builder; and Tiffani Hawes, one of Atlanta’s best-known closing attorneys.

The mix of recognizable figures and everyday leaders reflects the core premise of The Real Connect: meaningful connection isn’t reserved for the famous. Real connection is felt, not performed. It happens when people are willing to show up honestly and share the parts of their story that often go unspoken.

Carlton’s mission is personal. Having lost her father suddenly and later facing the possibility of losing her husband unexpectedly, she was confronted with a truth many avoid: connection is not a lifestyle accessory. It is survival.

“We’re surrounded by people playing roles,” says Carlton. “But when life breaks you open, performance doesn’t hold you. People do.”

At a time when one in four adults reports frequent loneliness and public trust in institutions continues to decline, The Real Connect offers a space where truth is prioritized over image and emotional depth over engagement metrics.

“If we made more intentional effort toward our partners, our friendships, our colleagues through kindness, accountability, and remembering each other’s humanity, we wouldn’t be living in such deep division,” Carlton adds. “Disconnection doesn’t just harm relationships. It destabilizes everything.”

New episodes of The Real Connect Podcast are available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and iHeartRadio.

Tamika Carlton is a relationship and communications expert, entrepreneur, and author, leading an urgent cultural conversation about connection in an increasingly disconnected digital world. She is the visionary behind The Real Connect Podcast, which reached the Top 25 on Apple Podcasts in less than a year. Her message is clearly resonating, with a rapidly expanding audience seeking deeper, more meaningful connections.

Through her growing platform, she is on a mission to build a community of 1 million people committed to cultivating authentic human connection, challenging the reality that only 14 percent of people report being truly happy today. For more information, visit TamikaCarlton

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