The Remix Coach, Kendéll Lenice. Photo Credit: Hugh Williams Career by Daron Pressley The Remix Economy: Career Reinvention Is the Most Valuable Business Skill Kendéll Lenice, aka The Remix Coach, helps professionals learn to pivot and adapt to the new realties of changing workplaces.







For decades, career success in our economy followed a familiar script: earn a degree, build experience, climb the corporate ladder, and retire after a steady progression of promotions. That playbook is quickly becoming obsolete.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, companies are restructuring their workforces, entrepreneurship is accelerating, and professionals are being asked to reinvent themselves faster than ever. Career transitions that once happened once or twice in a lifetime are becoming routine.

Welcome to what many professionals are experiencing as the Remix Economy—an era where adaptability, resilience, and continuous reinvention have become more valuable than job titles alone.

The data underscores the shift. Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2026 found that employee engagement fell for a second consecutive year to its lowest level since 2020, costing the global economy an estimated $10 trillion in lost productivity. Meanwhile, Gallup reports that half of U.S. workers now use artificial intelligence in some capacity, bringing both productivity gains and growing concerns about disruption and job security.

At the same time, Harvard Business Review continues to spotlight career coaching, burnout prevention, and leadership development as essential skills for navigating an increasingly unpredictable workplace.

Against that backdrop, the demand for career coaches, executive coaches, and transition specialists has surged—not because people have become less capable, but because the rules of success have fundamentally changed.

Few understand that shift better than Kendéll Lenice, a certified life coach, speaker, and author known professionally as The Remix Coach.

“When someone is forced to remix their career because of a changing economy, workplace cultures, industry shifts, or job loss, it often signals that it’s time to pivot, adapt, and approach their future differently,” Lenice tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “With that comes the opportunity to reinvent themselves, discover new strengths, and embrace new possibilities.”

Her philosophy reflects what many leadership experts now argue: the professionals who thrive won’t necessarily be those with the longest résumés—they’ll be the ones who can learn, adapt, and position themselves differently in the economy.

“We cannot show up the same way to jobs any longer, or we will get lost,” Lenice says. “A remix is imperative.”

Beyond the Résumé

One of the greatest challenges facing today’s professionals isn’t acquiring new skills—it’s separating personal identity from professional identity.

Layoffs, career pivots, and business setbacks often leave accomplished professionals questioning their value because they’ve attached their confidence to a title, paycheck, or company logo.

“It’s easy to get caught up in what we do instead of who we are,” Lenice explains. “We can begin to define ourselves by our job, our income, or our level of success, forgetting the person we were before any of those things.”

She encourages clients to return to the qualities that created their success in the first place.

“The shift begins with believing that we can do it all again—and this time, even better with the knowledge we acquired through experience,” she says. “Your rebuild can become your breakthrough.”

That perspective mirrors today’s labor market, where reinvention is increasingly becoming a competitive advantage rather than a sign of failure.

Ironically, technology designed to make work easier is creating new forms of exhaustion.

The Hidden Cost of Constant Reinvention

A recent Business Insider report found that many founders and executives are experiencing what experts now describe as AI burnout. Rather than creating more free time, artificial intelligence has intensified workloads, increased pressure to keep pace with competitors, and eliminated many mental breaks that occur naturally throughout the workday.

For Black professionals, those pressures are often compounded by another reality: carrying financial responsibility for extended family while simultaneously trying to build generational wealth in today’s economy.

“This is super common in our community,” Lenice says. “When we make it, we all make it. We carry loads that aren’t even meant for us to carry, but we don’t know how to put the cape down.”

She believes the next generation’s greatest inheritance should extend beyond financial assets.

“The true legacy we should be leaving is the gift of protecting our mental health and the courage to ask for help before burnout,” she says. “Supporting family is a beautiful act of love, but it should never come at the expense of our own well-being.”

Reinvention Starts at Home

Career uncertainty doesn’t stay at the office.

Financial stress, career changes, and entrepreneurial risk often spill into relationships, where fear and uncertainty can quickly create conflict.

“One of the biggest mistakes couples make during unwanted seasons of change is turning their partner into the enemy,” Lenice says. “But the problem is the challenge—not each other.”

Instead, she encourages couples to treat difficult seasons as opportunities to strengthen their partnership.

“The healthiest relationships aren’t defined by the absence of challenges; they’re defined by how two people choose to face those challenges together,” she says. “Remember, this is just a season. Summer will come back around.”

Your Next Chapter

Perhaps the defining characteristic of the Remix Economy isn’t disruption—it’s possibility.

Professionals who once viewed career changes as setbacks are increasingly discovering they can become launchpads into entrepreneurship, consulting, portfolio careers, or entirely new industries.

“Many people feel stuck not because their feet won’t move,” Lenice says. “It’s because mentally, they aren’t able to move forward because of the grief of what happened—or didn’t happen.”

Her advice is simple but timely.

“It’s not a time to give up,” she says. “It’s time to ask, ‘What’s next?'”

In an economy where change has become the only constant, perhaps the greatest investment professionals can make isn’t in another credential or certification. It’s in developing the mindset to reinvent themselves again and again.

“The path you’re about to take,” Lenice says, “may lead to everything you’ve been praying for.”

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