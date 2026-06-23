Career by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors It’s Time To Address The Strategic Starvation Of Modern Leadership In The Workplace Today’s executives are drowning in tactical work while starving for strategic space.







Written by Dr. Nicole Yeldell Butts

We are halfway through the year, and many executive teams are quietly confronting the same uncomfortable reality: the organization is moving fast, but not necessarily forward.

Revenue may still be holding. Deadlines may still be getting met. Work may still be getting done. But beneath the surface, something more dangerous is happening: organizations are systematically eroding the reflective capacity leadership requires.

According to decades-old research from Harvard Business School and Finnish researchers, reflective capacity is the organizational space leaders need to step back from constant action, examine assumptions, interpret patterns, learn from experience, and make better decisions before simply moving faster. It is not just “time to think.” It is the protected mental and organizational space leaders need to notice what is changing, connect decisions to long-term strategy, and consider the cultural consequences of what they model and reward.

That capacity is not being eroded because leaders lack capability or vision. It is being eroded because many organizations have built cultures where interruption, responsiveness, and constant availability are treated as evidence of commitment. Calendars are stacked with back-to-back meetings. Decisions are pushed upward because escalation feels safer than distributed ownership. Messaging platforms reward speed over thoughtfulness. Leaders are copied into conversations that do not require their judgment, but do demand their attention.

This erosion is measurable. Microsoft’s 2025 Work Trend Index found that employees are interrupted every two minutes during core work hours—275 interruptions a day through meetings, emails, and chats. Asana’s Anatomy of Work Index found that employees spend 58% of their time on “work about work,” including coordination, status updates, and administrative activities, rather than on skilled or strategic contributions. And a classic Harvard Business Review analysis found that senior executives in the typical company spend only about three hours per month discussing strategy.

In other words, this is not merely an individual discipline problem. It is a cultural and structural problem. Organizations say they want strategic leaders while designing work environments that reward immediate response, visible busyness, and operational endurance over reflection, discernment, and strategic clarity.

Today’s executives are drowning in tactical work while starving for strategic space. Tactical work includes the activities required to keep the organization running day-to-day: status updates, project reviews, operational problem-solving, approvals, reporting, scheduling, budget reviews, staffing decisions, email management, meeting attendance, and issue escalation. These activities matter. But they are fundamentally different from the work of leadership.

Tactical work keeps the organization running. Strategic leadership determines whether it is running in the right direction.

The roots of this article trace back to a pattern that emerged during my doctoral dissertation research. While my study focused on executive leadership and organizational culture, one finding stayed with me: many participants described executive leadership teams as having limited capacity to engage in philosophical or strategic discussion. They observed that C-suite leadership had shifted from strategic to operative, focused more on the “how” of doing than on the “why” and “what” of direction.

That observation became one of my recommendations for future research. What struck me then was how consistently participants described the same tension: leadership teams consumed by execution yet hungry for strategic conversation. Two years later, I continue to see that same pattern in organizations across industries.

The Modern Executive Has Become A Professional Reactor

I saw this reflected in a conversation with a senior executive at a large, mission-driven institution. She was an experienced leader responsible for a complex division with multiple teams, competing stakeholder demands, and significant operational responsibility. Her role required her to move between strategy, people leadership, budgets, urgent decisions, and organizational politics, often in the same day.

She proudly showed me her color-coded calendar. Every hour was optimized. Every minute accounted for. Meetings filled her days from morning until evening. But when I asked when she had last spent uninterrupted time thinking deeply about the future of the organization—its strategy, culture, and long-term direction—she went silent. Finally, she said, “I honestly can’t remember.”

She was not describing a personal failing. She was describing a leadership system consumed by execution.

What struck me was not simply her answer. It was the fact that her calendar reflected exactly the behaviors her organization rewarded: responsiveness, accessibility, and constant availability. The very behaviors celebrated as effective leadership were leaving little room for the strategic reflection leadership requires.

Many leaders are no longer practicing strategic leadership. They are performing organizational responsiveness. The issue is not that leaders have stopped valuing strategy. It is that many organizations have created operating environments that make sustained strategic thinking extraordinarily difficult.

The result is strategic starvation: the chronic deprivation of uninterrupted time, cognitive space, and reflective capacity required for effective leadership. Unlike burnout, strategic starvation often masquerades as productivity.

Organizations Are Culturally Engineering Reactive Leadership

The most dangerous part of this problem is that organizations unintentionally reward it. Many organizations say they want visionary leaders while systematically rewarding operational hyper-responsiveness.

Culture is not built primarily through mission statements or executive speeches. It is built through reinforcement. What gets rewarded gets repeated. And in many organizations, leaders are being rewarded not for strategic clarity, thoughtful decision-making, or cultural stewardship, but for constant responsiveness, operational endurance, and visible busyness.

Over time, these behaviors stop feeling excessive and start feeling normal. That is how dysfunctional leadership cultures become institutionalized.

In my work, I have observed executive teams that prided themselves on responsiveness. Messages sent late at night were answered within minutes. Leaders joined calls from airports, on vacation, and even from hospital waiting rooms. Over time, the behavior was no longer seen as excessive. It was celebrated as commitment.

But beneath that culture of constant availability was exhaustion, fragmented thinking, and a complete inability to sustain strategic focus. The organization had normalized urgency so completely that dysfunction started feeling like commitment.

Deloitte’s 2024 Global Human Capital Trends report names a related problem: leaders overwhelmed by data, workers caught in “productivity theater,” and organizations still relying on outdated measures of work that reward visible activity more than meaningful contribution.

Leadership has not escaped this trap. It has become consumed by it.

AI Is Exposing The Culture Problem—Not Creating It

Artificial intelligence is often framed as the great disruption to leadership. But the real disruption began long before AI arrived. For years, organizations quietly redefined leadership around responsiveness, operational oversight, and constant availability. AI did not create this dysfunction. It exposed it.

Research from McKinsey & Company estimates that technologies available today could automate up to 25% of a CEO’s tasks. In theory, that should create more space for strategic leadership. In practice, many leaders feel busier than ever. Why?

Because most organizations adopted AI tools without redesigning their leadership culture.

Instead of using automation to create strategic capacity, many organizations simply accelerated the pace of tactical work. Efficiency gains became opportunities to increase meeting volume, compress response times, and expand operational expectations.

The result is a dangerous paradox: leaders now have more technological support than ever, while feeling less capable of leading strategically.

AI can summarize information, optimize workflows, and generate content. But it cannot create meaning, build trust, or cast vision.

The organizations that benefit most from AI in the second half of this year will not be the ones that automate the fastest. They will be the ones that intentionally reinvest reclaimed time into the deeply human work of leadership: thinking critically, developing people, shaping culture, and creating strategic clarity in environments increasingly dominated by noise.

How Leaders Interrupt Strategic Starvation

Strategic starvation will not resolve itself. Leaders must intentionally interrupt the cultural patterns reinforcing it. That starts with rejecting one of the most dangerous assumptions in modern work culture: that accessibility is the same as effectiveness.

The leaders who create the greatest long-term impact are not necessarily the most responsive. They are the most deliberate about where they place their attention.

Three shifts matter most:

• Protect uninterrupted strategic thinking time as aggressively as operational priorities.

• Redesign leadership around decision quality, not decision volume.

• Use AI to reclaim time for human leadership: coaching, vision-setting, culture-building, and long-range thinking.

Because the organizations that thrive in the second half of this year will not be the busiest, they will be the ones that intentionally build cultures where reflection, strategic thinking, and alignment are protected, not sacrificed to urgency.

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