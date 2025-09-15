Business by Black Enterprise The Vitamin Suite Is A Black-Owned Wellness Lounge Launched By Mother And Son The lounge offers a variety of services







Lakel Ebb, BSN, RN, and her son, founder and CEO of The Vitamin Suite in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are transforming the way communities think about health, healing, and self-care. This Black-owned wellness lounge specializes in IV vitamin therapy, holistic health services, and integrative wellness programs, offering a space where health is both a priority and a luxury.

Since opening its doors, The Vitamin Suite has attracted clients seeking alternatives to traditional healthcare, focusing on prevention, optimal nutrition, and natural therapies.

The lounge offers a variety of services, including:

• IV Vitamin Infusion Therapy – Customized nutrient blends for immune support, energy, beauty, and recovery.

• Red Light Therapy – Non-invasive technology to boost skin health, circulation, and pain relief.

• Infrared Sauna Sessions – Detoxification, muscle recovery, and stress reduction in a relaxing environment.

• Body Sculpting Treatments – EMS + RF technology to tone and contour without surgery.

• Wellness Events & Education – Classes, talks, and community programs centered on healthy living.

“I created The Vitamin Suite to be a sanctuary where people can take charge of their health before problems start,” says Ebb. “We provide the tools, education, and services to help our clients thrive, not just survive.”

With her background as a Registered Nurse, Ebb blends science-backed therapies with a spa-like experience. The result is a one-stop wellness destination that caters to the needs of busy professionals, health-conscious families, and individuals seeking natural solutions to everyday health challenges.

Beyond individual services, The Vitamin Suite is building a Wellness Club Membership Program that offers clients exclusive perks, priority booking, discounted services, and access to holistic health workshops. This membership approach is designed to make wellness a consistent part of one’s lifestyle, rather than an occasional indulgence.

Ebb’s mission extends beyond her lounge’s walls-she aims to educate the community about preventive health through outreach programs, speaking engagements, and partnerships with local organizations.



Located in Bowie, Maryland, The Vitamin Suite is a Black-owned, nurse-founded wellness lounge that specializes in holistic, preventive health services. From IV vitamin infusions to body sculpting, red light therapy, and educational workshops, the lounge is committed to helping clients live their healthiest lives in a welcoming, luxurious environment.

