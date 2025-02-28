Women by Stacy Jackson Black Girl Vitamins Encourages Wellness With ‘Sisterhood In Self-Care’ Campaign To prioritize self-care and wellness, Black Girl Vitamins coordinated an itinerary packed with fitness classes and educational webinars.







Black History Month has been a huge success for Black Girl Vitamins, the Black-owned health and wellness brand, which launched its nationwide “Sisterhood in Self-Care” campaign this February.

This year’s theme encouraged Black women to prioritize self-care and health education. According to a press release, “Sisterhood in Self-Care” flipped the “superwoman” narrative and promoted a lifestyle of wellness. Black Girl Vitamins coordinated an itinerary packed with fitness classes, educational webinars, and exclusive giveaways. Black women stayed active throughout the month with dynamic workout sessions led by Black women fitness instructors across the cities of Atlanta, Dallas, Durham, Detroit, and Chicago. Participants enjoyed raffles, free vitamins, and samples from other brands, including TGIN, Black Girl Sunscreen, BLK and Bold, and Aunt Jackie’s Curls&Coils.

As the Black Girl Vitamins’ Black History Month campaign addressed the prevalence of health disparities among Black women, it also celebrated the legacy of Black healthcare workers and medical pioneers. Licensed practitioners were tapped to steer discussions focused on critical health issues Black women often face, such as fibroids, PCOS, and vitamin and iron deficiencies. Attendees of the live educational webinars heard from medical professionals like Dr. C. Nicole Swiner, Dr. Standifer-Barrett, and Dr. Chinyere Okpaleke.

“The feeling we have is indescribable,” the company stated alongside a recap of this month’s campaign initiatives on Instagram. “From our entire team, THANK YOU, ladies, for showing up, showing out, and being present at every event we had. Thank you for getting your sisters, friends, moms, coworkers, etc., in the buildings.”

Black Girl Vitamins launched in 2021 with a mission to address the unique nutritional needs of Black women. The company offers a variety of nutritional supplements that support overall wellness, which includes skin, hair, and nail care; bone health, immunity, and vitality; iron deficiency; and more. Products include energy-boosting supplements, Vitamin D3, and Iron Gummies.

Join in for a final Black History Month fitness class, which will be held online on Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Throughout Black History Month, any purchases made through the Black Girl Vitamins website above $60 will receive an exclusive “Sis Self-Care” Box, which includes free vitamin pouches, postcards spotlighting Black medical pioneers, and recipes.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Nurse Turned Entrepreneur Creates Vitamin Gummies with Walmart