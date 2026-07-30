The White Dress Project Brings Fibroid Awareness And Healing To Atlanta

Women living with uterine fibroids, healthcare professionals, advocates, and supporters gathered in Atlanta from July 24-26 for The White Dress Project’s 2026 Empowerment Experience, a three-day conference dedicated to education, advocacy, and healing around one of the most common gynecological conditions affecting women.

The event’s theme, “The Softness We Deserve: The Healing Power of Our Stories,” emphasizes patient-centered conversations, wellness, and community support throughout Fibroid Awareness Month.

Hosted by The White Dress Project, a nonprofit organization focused on increasing global awareness of uterine fibroids, the conference aims to educate attendees about treatment options, advance research, strengthen patient advocacy, and create a community for people navigating the condition. The organization says its work is led largely by women with firsthand experience of fibroids, alongside an advisory council of physicians and researchers working to improve women’s health outcomes.

The initiative began Friday, July 24, with registration, educational programming, and wellness experiences designed to introduce attendees to the latest developments in fibroid care, research, and patient advocacy while incorporating restorative activities focused on whole-body wellness.

On Saturday, July 25, attendees participated in expert-led discussions, including the organization’s “Dialogue with the Doctors” panel, where physicians and women’s health specialists discussed reproductive health, fibroid treatment options, and patient advocacy. The day also included the Empowered Patient Luncheon before concluding with the annual Night in White Gala and Blossom Awards, recognizing individuals advancing awareness, research, and women’s health.

This year’s honorees include Academy Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o, U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, journalist Zinhle Essamuah, entrepreneur Necole Kane, Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, and several leading physicians and researchers.

The weekend concluded Sunday, July 26, with the Legacy Brunch, bringing together women across generations to celebrate shared experiences and encourage continued advocacy for uterine health.

The organization’s name reflects a reality many women with fibroids face. Because heavy menstrual bleeding is one of the condition’s most common symptoms, many avoid wearing white clothing. The White Dress Project says the white dress has become a symbol of hope and resilience, and of its mission to end the silent suffering associated with fibroids through research, education, advocacy, and community support.

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