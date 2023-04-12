Coming Up: The World Natural Hair Show Is a Must-Attend Event!

The beauty scene is buzzing in anticipation once again, as natural hair professional and enthusiast, Taliah Waajid’s annual hair, beauty and wellness show is taking place on April 22nd and 23rd at the Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta. What’s unique about The World Natural Hair Show is that it has become a cultural movement for the Black community that continues to “positively shape society’s views of Black beauty, lifestyle and culture.”

Waajid shared that The World Natural Hair Show this year will focus specifically on the important topics of self-love, confidence, and community through their many influencer-and-expert-studded panels and informative workshops. In addition to this, the event has an impressive awards gala, over 300 vendors and “leaders within multicultural beauty, live music / entertainment, and meaningful conversations that uplift and encourage the community. [The event has] information for people to make the best decisions that they can in their life…it is a lifestyle event, as well as a hair show.”

The Natural Hair Legend, Taliah Waajid

The World Natural Hair Show founder Taliah Waajid has over 25 years of experience as a leading natural haircare specialist. She is also a licensed Master cosmetologist and the manufacturer of the popular self-named hair and body care line, Taliah Waajid. The Taliah Waajid brand was the first complete line of chemical-free beauty products for natural hair. What started out of her salon and in her garage, can now be found on the shelves of Sally Beauty, Target, Walmart and many others.

Taliah Waajid is a beauty pioneer legend who has channeled her understanding and appreciation of natural hair into a fruitful venture that has created immeasurable opportunities for people in the Black community. BLACK ENTERPRISE had the opportunity to speak with Taliah Waajid about why she believes this show is needed. She shared,

“I don’t want the excitement about natural hair to fade away. This is the only relevant show that celebrates natural hair and gives information to customers, professionals, retailers, and everybody [else] about this industry. I want them to know that we are still just as excited today as we’ve ever been.”

The World Natural Hair Show Details

The wide array of vendors present at The World Natural Hair Show event always creates excitement amongst the thousands who attend each year. This year’s event will have popular favorites like Mielle Organics, AMBI, Camille Rose Naturals and Creme of Nature, in addition to many new and undiscovered brands hoping to make their mark on the industry.

Over 30,000 people are expected to attend the event. With tickets priced at just $10, the wealth of information being shared and all of the brands that’ll be there, it’s very easy to see why this event is so well attended. Buyers, distributors and other retail reps are also always in attendance.

The educational panels will be featuring some recognizable names like Dr. Sebi’s daughter, Kellie Bowman and Doctor Holistic to speak about health and wellness. Thought leader 19 Keys will also be there alongside financial expert Rush Gram and many others. In addition to the panels, there will also be workshops for both professionals and amateurs teaching everything from soap making and holistic hair health, to mastering the art of tree braids and how to start a podcast. Needless to say, there will be something for everybody.

Taliah Waajid wants to solidify natural hair’s permanent place in the world saying, “I want people to know that natural hair is here to stay. It’s not going anywhere…come see what’s new. And see how we continue to elevate this space positively.”

You can learn more at naturalhairshow.org and grab your tickets here.

