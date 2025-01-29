Business by Mitti Hicks These Cities Have The Most Black-Owned Businesses While Black Americans represent nearly 14% of the nation’s population, only 3.3% of businesses in the United States are Black-owned.







While Black Americans represent nearly 14% of the nation’s population, only 3.3% are considered Black-owned businesses. When it comes to where a majority of these businesses are, all roads point to the South, according to a report from Truck Info.

“Black-owned businesses in the South exceed national averages,” the report reads. “For example, Hinesville, Georgia, has five times as many Black-owned businesses as would be expected based on population alone.”

With conversations about eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives dominating the news cycle, as many companies decide to cut back amid the Trump administration’s priority of cracking down on these kinds of initiatives, this new report shows there is still a long way to go for representation.

Here is a list of the top 10 metro areas in the South with the highest concentration of Black-owned businesses, according to the Truck Info data.

Hinesville, GA

Percentage Black-owned: 18.2%

Black Population: 37.5%

Total number of Black-owned firms: 157

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

Percentage Black-owned: 11.3%

Black Population: 34.3%

Total number of Black-owned firms: 13,766

Fayetteville, NC

Percentage Black-owned: 10%

Black Population: 32.6%

Total number of Black-owned firms: 480

Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, VA-NC

Percentage Black-owned: 9.4%

Black Population: 30%

Total number of Black-owned firms: 2,632

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Percentage Black-owned: 9.3%

Black Population: 47.5%

Total number of Black-owned firms: 1,606

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Percentage Black-owned: 9.2%

Black Population: 25%

Total number of Black-owned firms: 10,486

Jackson, MS

Percentage Black-owned: 8.2%

Black Population: 49.8%

Total number of Black-owned firms: 865

Sumter, SC

Percentage Black-owned: 7.9%

Black Population: 45.8%

Total number of Black-owned firms: 112

Richmond, VA

Percentage Black-owned: 7.6%

Black Population: 28.9%

Total number of Black-owned firms: 1,805

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

Percentage Black-owned: 7.6%

Black Population: 35%

Total number of Black-owned firms: 638

Analyzing Black-owned Business Data

The District of Columbia, Maryland, and Georgia have approximately 50% more Black-owned businesses than other states. Transportation is the most popular industry for Black entrepreneurs. Black business owners comprise nearly 8% of the transportation and warehousing industries, more than twice the national average.

Other popular industries include healthcare, social services, administrative support, and entertainment.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Franchise Leadership Council Closed Out 2024 With ‘Generational Wealth Through Franchising’ Webinar