Third-Grade Detroit Student Earns Acceptance Into Elite High-IQ Society Mensa An 8-year-old third grader from Detroit has been accepted into Mensa, the prestigious high-IQ society.







A bright third grader from Detroit is making his family and community proud after earning acceptance into Mensa, the prestigious organization for individuals with exceptional intelligence.

Eight-year-old Myles Dantzler recently learned he has been accepted into Mensa, the world’s largest and oldest high-IQ organization, Click On Detroit reports. The nonprofit admits individuals who score in the 98th percentile or higher on a standardized, supervised IQ test or another approved intelligence assessment.

“I got one of the highest scores on the IQ test,” Myles said. “It makes me really proud of myself.”

Mensa also shared a statement celebrating Myles’ induction into the distinguished organization, which provides an intellectual and social community for its more than 150,000 members worldwide.

“Myles has been a welcome addition to the Mensa family, which is reinforcing the potent education he’s receiving at Bates Academy. We’re thrilled for him and his family,” the organization said. “Gifted youth represent our largest segment of new members, and for good reason. American Mensa understands their challenges and tremendous potential, providing a host of resources and a supportive community.”

The Bates Academy third grader enjoys many of the same things as other kids his age — playing video games, spending time with his toys, and hanging out with his siblings. But Dantzler also has a deep curiosity, often turning to educational YouTube videos to explore topics ranging from dinosaurs to geography.

“There’s an underwater country called Zealandia. It’s actually the eighth continent,” Myles happily shared.

Myles’s father, Michael Dantzler, describes his son as “a kind-hearted, well-rounded kid.” From an early age, his parents recognized his exceptional abilities, noting that he asked insightful questions and grasped new concepts more quickly than many children his age.

“When he started reading words that I couldn’t read or correcting me when I was reading books to him, I was like, OK, this is it,” said Jamilla Johnson, Myles’s mother.

Now, at just 8 years old and officially accepted into Mensa, Myles will have new opportunities to stretch his intellect and connect with peers who share his curiosity. His teachers say they are incredibly proud and eager to see all that his bright future holds.

“It was well earned and well deserved,” said Elinka Lewandowski, Myles’s reading teacher.

“This gives him a lot of opportunities to really stretch his intellect and that IQ,” added Benjamin Higgins, his science and social studies teacher.

His teachers say his accomplishments have energized his classmates, inspiring them to push themselves, work harder, and set their sights higher.

“I think they’re really excited. A couple of them were asking, ‘What does it mean? And how can I do it?” said Natelege Sims, his accelerated math teacher.

