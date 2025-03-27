Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn A Third Of Managers Feel Unprepared And Overwhelmed, Experts Warn Of Possible ‘Manager Crash’ A new annual report highlights the widespread burnout affecting middle management across corporate America.







A new report highlights the burnout managers are experiencing due to layoffs, heavier workloads, and a lack of employer support.

The latest edition of Deloitte’s annual Human Capital Trends Report revealed that while managers play a vital role in the workforce, many are struggling with their workloads. The report, which surveyed nearly 10,000 leaders and included manager-specific input, found that over one-third of managers felt unprepared for the people management and leadership aspects of their roles.

Additionally, many reported that their companies had not provided them with the necessary tools to succeed. 40% of surveyed managers said their mental health had declined after taking on leadership roles.

The report found that managers dedicate nearly 40% of their time to administrative tasks or handling daily issues. In contrast, only 15% of their time is spent on long-term strategic planning, while just 13% is focused on developing their direct reports.

Amid the dismal findings, meQuilibrium CEO Jan Bruce is warning of an impending “manager crash” coming in 2025, and many companies may be unprepared for the consequences. Compounding the findings is the fact that younger employees are not showing eagerness to step up as managers, burn out, or leave; surveys show that Gen Z workers have little interest in pursuing managerial positions.

While employers recognize the problem, few are taking action to resolve it. The report found that nearly three-quarters of employers acknowledge the need to redefine the role of managers, yet only 7% say they are making meaningful progress toward addressing the issue.

The Deloitte report highlights that one of the key responsibilities of a manager is to coach and develop their team. According to the report, 67% of employees feel their manager knows best how to motivate them at work.

While reducing middle management may seem like a cost-effective solution in today’s corporate environment, this approach can leave managers feeling unsupported and may diminish their autonomy.

