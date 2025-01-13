Career by Daniel Johnson Move Over Quiet Quitters! Now We Have The Job Boundary Setters Employee Connect's analysis of the current workplace sets forth that Gen Z and Millennials, who now comprise the bulk of the American workforce, prefer a workplace that prioritizes work-life balance







As the pandemic changed how workers see their relationships between their personal and professional lives, many started to feel simultaneously overburdened with responsibilities and underappreciated by the companies that employ them. This arrangement led them to deeply reconsider how they fit into the culture of their workplaces. According to Forbes, just as “quiet quitting” created discussion around workers’ engagement or lack thereof, another concept of the American worker has emerged: the “boundary-setter.”

The “boundary-setter” is primarily interested in creating work-life balance in workplace cultures that often prioritize hustle and grind culture.

These boundary-setters are often highly productive and committed to their roles but do not let their jobs or occupations become their all-consuming identities.

Instead, they often take steps to protect their peace of mind, such as turning off email notifications after work hours, declining unnecessary meetings, and prioritizing mental health days.

In part, the rise of the boundary setter is a way for them to counter burnout, which, according to a 2024 report from SHRM, affects 44% of American workers at some point in their careers.

Their efforts also have the added benefit of making businesses, in general, reconsider how they approach and conceptualize employees’ roles.

According to Jessy Marshall, her Gen-Z employees helped her see the benefit of setting boundaries as it applies to the workday.

“They are good at setting boundaries, but they are also very good at making sure they work in their allocated time. Gen Z asking to go home early because they’ve completed their work isn’t a sign of laziness. They are just here to work smarter, not harder, which is good for my business and the office culture,” Marshall told Forbes.

Despite this, some employers still cling to the hustle culture, the “burn the candle at both ends” mentality, despite research showing that companies that employ work-life balance have better employment metrics.

According to an empirical validation study published in the European Journal of Management, work-life balance significantly boosts employee retention, and psychological empowerment plays a significant role.

In addition, Employee Connect‘s analysis of the current workplace shows that Gen Z and millennials, who now comprise the bulk of the American workforce, prefer a workplace that prioritizes work-life balance.

“Gen Z and Millennial employees, who now form the bulk of the workforce, are vocal advocates for work-life balance, seeking roles that allow them to integrate work with personal and family responsibilities. Organizations that accommodate these preferences by offering flexible schedules and remote work options are more likely to retain talent and keep employees engaged,” Employee Connect asserted.

They continued, “A healthy work-life balance directly correlates with higher job satisfaction. Employees who feel that their company respects their time outside work are more likely to be satisfied with their jobs and remain loyal. Studies show that when employees have the freedom to manage their work schedules and are encouraged to take time for themselves, they feel valued and are more productive and committed. This mutual respect fosters a positive workplace culture that motivates employees to stay.”

