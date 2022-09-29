This Black Business Owner Created A Digital Platform To Provide Global Wellness Services For Professionals

Work burnout is a common struggle many professionals face at some point in their careers.

Naya Powell, founder of Utopia Spa and Global Wellness, launched the digital wellness platform to provide on-demand wellness services for businesses and corporations. Formerly known as Spa Utopia Inc. when it originated in 2021, the company has relaunched as a virtual platform offering live virtual wellness experiences for members. The social enterprise offers members a “wholistic” living experience where they are encouraged to engage in live streams and connect with friends through meaningful exchanges to revive the mind, spirit, and body.

In Powell’s interview with WRAL TechWire, she recalls the feelings of exclusion, disconnection, and burnout she experienced as a Black woman working in corporate spaces. The business leader became aware of the struggles her friends and colleagues were facing regarding intense stress from from work-life demands, some resulting in health issues ranging from high blood pressure to death in some cases.

“Utopia SGW’s mission is to revolutionize self-care, so the people can show up as their best selves. Our vision is to be the most trusted partner for corporations and organizations for multicultural wellness and associate well-being,” Powell tells WRAL TechWire. “Utopia SGW helps enterprises, small to medium-sized businesses, educational institutions, and organizations achieve their talent retention, recruitment, productivity, DEI, and other social goals. It also allows people to show up as their healthiest and happiest selves daily,” she continues.

The 24/7digital wellness platform offers mindfulness, yoga, pilates, cultural movement, wellness and diversity, equity and inclusion, coaching, workshops, and retreats, virtually and globally in person. She informed that Utopia SGW’s instructors are from five different continents and the global community spans over 10 countries.

“As a woman of color, I know what it feels like to not feel a sense of belonging. We want to be able to include everyone, no matter their background or where they are based. My aim is to deliver safe, fun and convenient multicultural wellness experiences virtually to combat the current global stress and mental health epidemic,” Powell says.

In addition to recently launching a crowdfunding round on Wefunder, Powell is reportedly partnering with Awamary Khan, founder and CEO of The Woman Boss, a female-focused entrepreneurship accelerator, to host an upcoming retreat in Senegal and The Gambia. She has also recently launched a new podcast, “Equity Raise: Leveling the Landscape for Diverse Founders and Their VCs.”