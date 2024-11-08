ATL Restaurant ‘This Is It!’ Forced Out By Eminent Domain

A famous metro Atlanta soul food restaurant has announced it will soon close its Panola Road location but not by choice.

This is It! is located in DeKalb County on Panola Road near Interstate 20. The restaurant, which has 10 other locations in the metro Atlanta area, announced the closure on Instagram.

“Since 2010, our Panola Road location has been more than just a restaurant—it’s been a place for family, friends and cherished memories, “ the statement said.

“Due to a new GDOT development, we will soon be saying goodbye to Panola,” the statement says.

According to the Instagram post, the restaurant plans to close its doors on Nov. 11, but they hope to stay open until December.

Customers who frequent the restaurant were surprised to learn that the restaurant was facing closure.

This Is It! Patron toMark Sommerville praised restaurant employees for their customer service.

“The food is excellent and the service is excellent. I’m kind of disappointed,” patron Sommerville said to WSBTV.

Restaurant owner Shelly Butch Anthony told WSBTV that the state is using eminent domain laws to close the restaurant along with three other nearby businesses. Anthony says that it would be a challenge to replace the restaurant, which sits in a prime location.

“We’re sitting right here on I-20 and Panola Road. Where can we find another Panola Road,” he said to the outlet.

The Panola Road expansion is part of The I-285/I-20 East Interchange project. Georgia Department Of Transportation plans to expand the interchange at 1-20 and Panola Road. The GDOT says that the upgrades will “address inefficient flow of traffic and safety performance.

Eminent domain laws make it lawful for the government to take private property if the owner refuses to sell. The Fifth Amendment states that property seized under eminent domain laws must be for “public use,” and owners must receive “just compensation.”

Anthony did not discuss the financial details of the acquisition, but he did say that they have hired an attorney to help them navigate the process.

