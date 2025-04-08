Business by Sharelle Burt Why Inc. Named Thomas Consulting Group (TCG) Among The Southeast’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies Thomas says being listed by Inc. is an honor, proudly highlighting the accomplishment on the company’s website homepage.







New Orleans-based government services and social impact firm Thomas Consulting Firm (TCG) was listed at No.15 on Inc.com’s 2025 Regionals: Southeast List as one of Louisiana’s fastest-growing companies.

The accomplishment ranks the Black-women-owned-and-founded company among the most successful small businesses in the Southeast, including South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Puerto Rico, and Louisiana.

According to a press release from Cole Media, since opening its doors in 2013, TCG has provided change management and operational improvement services to cities needing assistance in solving complex challenges. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Michelle L. Thomas, TCG has been labeled a leader in improving system processes and aligning operations, resulting in higher efficient government performance and focusing on periods of leadership transition and crisis, especially during transition or crisis.

Thomas says being listed by Inc. is an honor, proudly highlighting the accomplishment on the company’s homepage. “As part of the Southeast region’s most dynamic business segment, we are honored to be featured alongside other trailblazing companies driving growth and innovation,” Thomas said.

Inc.’s Regionals lists some of the most prestigious rankings of fastest-growing private companies in the region, and for good reason. Between 2021 and 2023, independent businesses like TCG showed a median growth rate of 114%, adding an additional 11,493 jobs and $8.1 billion to the regional economy. Thomas says the company is “equally proud to play a key role in boosting the regional economy,” highlighting how they did it. “We have diversified our client base and methodically expanded our services to cities and communities around the nation,” the leader revealed.

Working with Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses program to develop a growth plan, TCG came out on top of the list with 785% growth during the recorded period.

The company’s success within metro cities across the U.S. should be recognized, especially the successful transition of city mayors. In 2018, Thomas was credited for her work in Newark, New Jersey, where she was tasked with steering the city’s budget through one of the worst economic crises in the city’s history. Clarion-Ledger reported that Thomas worked to cut the city’s deficit by $105 million, which was more than half.

Before starting TCG, Thomas was one of the highest-paid New Orleans City Hall officials while serving as deputy mayor of operations. Roles such as this sparked relationships with nonprofits, philanthropic organizations, and city governments in Alabama, Pennsylvania, Texas, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Georgia, and Louisiana, working with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the Orleans Parish School Board, Hinds County, and the Finance Authority of New Orleans.

