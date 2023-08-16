Thorne Launches Global Campaign With Dwyane And Zaire Wade

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (“Thorne”) (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in delivering innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness, today announced its Build to Last campaign, featuring three-time NBA Champion, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, Dwyane Wade and his son and professional basketball player, Zaire Wade.

The Build to Last campaign showcases Thorne’s “no shortcuts” approach to lifelong wellness in parallel with taking the Wades’ health and wellness journey to the next level. The Wades have partnered with Thorne to share their personal paths to reaching their highest potential throughout their basketball careers and beyond, supported by Thorne’s suite of high-quality, premium nutritional supplement products in the pursuit of excellence at every age and life stage.

“Both on and off the court, supporting my physical endurance and cognitive performance has always been of the utmost importance to me,” said Dwyane. “This is why I’ve partnered with Thorne and their Build to Last campaign, a company who I admire and takes the same approach. We share a similar passion for living healthier longer, and I’m looking forward to continuing my wellness journey with them.”

“I’m a proud partner of Thorne because they are a key player in my daily routine, supporting my body’s nutritional needs to maintain optimal health,” said Zaire. “Ingredient transparency and NSF-Certified supplements are important to me as an athlete, which is why I trust Thorne’s high-quality products to enhance my health and performance so I’m always at the top of my game.”

Thorne’s comprehensive approach to optimizing health and wellness through superior testing, education, and product offerings is rooted in personalization and credible scientific rigor. Thorne supplies consumers with the highest quality nutritional supplements that are held to rigorous manufacturing, development, and testing standards, empowering them to make choices to optimize their health while supporting them on their wellness journey at every age and life stage.

“Build to Last is an evocative story-driven campaign that’s grounded in trust and warmth, inspiring and empowering consumers on their health and wellness journeys,” said Michelle Crow, Chief Marketing Officer of Thorne. “We’re constantly bettering ourselves and our products, as our vision and standards continue to defy expectations of what good health means. Partnering with Dwyane and Zaire has been incredibly authentic and organic as we are all relentless in our pursuit of quality and holding ourselves to unbeatable standards.”

The Build to Last campaign, created by global creative company BUCK, will launch with a comprehensive set of video and still assets including two :30 hero spots and three :15 routine videos across digital out-of-home (OOH), connected TV, display, paid search, YouTube, social media, and influencer marketing. The global campaign will be active in 12 markets including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Beijing, Shanghai running July 25 – October 23.

For more information on the Build to Last campaign, limited edition Build to Last product boxes, Dwyane and Zaire Wade’s product line-up, or to learn more about Thorne and its suite of testing and product solutions, visit Thorne.com.

This news first appeared on blackprwire.com.