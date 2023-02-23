Florida Man Killed a Mother and Child Then Returned to Crime Scene and Killed Journalists Covering Story

Tragedy occurred in Pine Hills, FL after Keith Moses allegedly opened fire, killing a 9-year-old girl, a 38-year-old, Nathacha Augustin and injuring several others Wednesday morning.

Fox 35 reported Moses, 19, shot the child and her mother inside their home.

Hours later, he returned to the scene of the crime where news reporters were covering the incident. He then shot Spectrum 13 News reporter, Dylan Lyons, and photojournalist, Jesse Walden, while sitting inside their vehicle. Lyons later died at a local hospital.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said authorities are still unaware of the motive for the crimes. While Moses did have ties to Augustin as “an acquaintance,” Mina said the suspect isn’t associated with the other victims.

“The suspect is not saying much right now. It’s hard to know if he was targeting this news crew,” Mina said. “Again, that will all be a part of our investigation. I was out at the scene and the vehicle doesn’t really look like a news vehicle to me, but then again, there was a photographer there so that’s possible.”

This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, in OCSO custody. This is a sad day for our community. Three were murdered today, including a woman in her 20s, a 9-year-old girl and a @MyNews13 employee. pic.twitter.com/DXXkxzRHl5 — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

As news broke of the tragedy, journalists still had a job to do by covering the tragic death of their colleague. A reporter for WESH2 in Florida was seen on Twitter breaking down in tears, talking about the incident.

WESH2 reporter breaks down on air covering Pine Hills, Fla shooting that killed News 13 reporter and left photog injured pic.twitter.com/NHvE4uVmiO — Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) February 23, 2023

While only 19-years-old, Moses has a lengthy rap sheet, with charges including aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, gun charges, burglary, and grand theft. WFLA reported the suspect was due in court but waived his first appearance in court and is being held without bond. When he does make an appearance, a judge will formally charge him with first-degree murder.