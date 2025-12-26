Three Teenagers Charged In Fatal Ambush Shooting Of 13-Year-Old North Carolina Girl

A 13-year-old girl in North Carolina, Jaleeyah Tune, was allegedly killed by three teenagers, two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy, in Goldsboro, Dec. 21. The suspects were arrested and charged with her murder.

According to ABC 11, Goldsboro police officers, responding to reports of shots fired, at 4:35 p.m., discovered Tune with a gunshot wound after she was allegedly shot by three teenagers who jumped out of some bushes and shot her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers arrested the three boys, and they were all charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

The victim was walking with her sister, J’Sheeyah, when the incident took place. She said she and Jaleeyah were walking to get something to eat when, on their way home, the boys, whom they didn’t know, surprised them and started shooting. After hearing the gunshots, she stated she turned around to look for her sister, and that’s when she noticed that Jaleeyah had been hit.

“I held her in her last moments,” said J’Sheeyah Tune. “She looked so scared. I was scared myself. I hate to see her like that. There was blood all on my hands. I didn’t want to wipe it off. I still felt her presence. I felt her still with me.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the costs of her memorial.

“Jaleeyah was known for her infectious laughter and her ability to bring joy to everyone around her, no matter what challenges she faced. She had a special gift for making anyone smile, and her spirit touched the lives of all who knew her. Losing her so suddenly has left her family and community heartbroken, especially during a time that should be filled with love and togetherness.”

The campaign has raised $12,000 of the $14,000 requested.

One of the boys has already made a court appearance. On Dec. 22, while the others are scheduled for theirs this week.

RELATED CONTENT: Former ‘Lion King’ Child Star Fatally Stabbed, New Jersey Man Arrested