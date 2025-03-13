Tia Jones, Former Fiancée Of Kansas City Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy, Obtains Temporary Protective Order

Although Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will not be charged after he was arrested March 7 on suspicion of an assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing, his former fiancée, Tia Jones, has received a temporary protective order.

According to Yahoo Sports, after Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick declined to press charges against the Chiefs wide receiver, Jones applied for and received the protective order after investigators heard from several witnesses. She allegedly would not leave Worthy’s home after he asked her to vacate the residence after infidelity had been discovered.

Jones accused Worthy of assault, caused property damage, and scratched the football player’s face. Worthy refused to press charges against Jones.

Her attorney posted a statement via social media confirming that Jones received the protective order against Worthy.

“Today, Tia Jones filed an application for a protective order against Xavier Worthy, based [sic] his violent actions against her culminating on the night of March 7, 2025. Based upon the truthful information provided by Ms. Jones, a judge has granted a temporary protective order on her behalf. She is fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue to actively investigate the violence that occurred that night.

“Ms. Jones has chosen to use her voice to speak up for herself. In so doing, she looks forward to the facts and circumstances of that night coming to light through the formal legal process, and getting the justice that she deserves. She appreciates the support that she has received thus far.”

UPDATE:



Xavier Worthy’s Ex Fiancé Tia Jones’ attorney has released a statement for the first time since Worthy’s arrest on Friday night



In the statement Jones’ team says they have been granted a protective order against Worthy pic.twitter.com/nAOWp1lgf9 — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) March 12, 2025

Pro Football Talk reported that Worthy’s attorneys, Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett, also released a statement referring to the altercation.

“We are aware of the civil court (not criminal court) filing by Ms. Jones and her criminal defense team. Mr. Worthy denies each of the allegations by Ms. Jones. Unfortunately, false allegations continue to be made, this time in civil court. Today the accuser returned items stolen from Mr. Worthy’s residence while he was in jail and there are items still missing from when he was incarcerated. Mr. Worthy maintains his innocence and stands by the conclusions of the District Attorney after law enforcement’s review of Ms. Jones’ unfounded allegations.”

RELATED CONTENT: Xavier Worthy Not Charged After Arrest In Alleged Domestic Incident