Actress Tichina Arnold, "Everybody hates Chris" and "Martin" signs an autogragh for a fan March 24 at the Yokota Community Center. Ms. Arnold visited base meeting Airmen at the Samurai Cafe and also visiting schools on base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Eric Summers)Airman 1st Class Eric Summers, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons Celebrity News by Selena Hill Tichina Arnold’s ‘Martin’ Salary Was Used To Pay Celebrity Guest Stars The actress revealed that her contract sometimes kept her character, Pam, off “Martin” episodes when high-profile guest stars appeared.







Tichina Arnold is pulling back the curtain on one of the lesser-known realities behind the beloved 1990s sitcom Martin.

During a recent appearance on The Maverick Approach, Arnold said her contract didn’t guarantee an appearance in every episode and that her compensation was sometimes redirected to celebrity guest stars. As a result, Arnold, who played Pamela “Pam” James, said she appeared in only seven of every 13 episodes at the beginning.

Tichina Arnold Breaks Down Her TV Contract

“People don’t realize, I wasn’t in every episode. Anytime there was a guest, I wasn’t on it,” Arnold said. “My salary went to guest stars.”

The revelation offers a glimpse into how television production decisions can affect cast members when budgets have to accommodate high-profile talent. “Martin” routinely featured prominent entertainers, including The Notorious B.I.G., Little Richard, Outkast, Coolio, Halle Berry, Will Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Chris Rock. Arnold said the arrangement meant she sometimes did not know whether she would appear until the cast received scripts.

“I didn’t know whether or not I was in the next episode until we’re all in the trailer and they start handing out the scripts and if I didn’t get a script …” she recalled. “It was pretty humiliating.”

The 57-year-old actress also said she was featured in only part of the series during its earlier seasons, explaining that she appeared in all episodes during the final two seasons of the show’s five-season run.

Episode records provide additional context. Arnold is credited with the series, which ran from 1992 to 1997, but available episode listings show she did not appear in every installment. She did, however, appear alongside major guest stars in episodes including Season 3’s “All the Players Came” and Season 4’s “Where the Party At.”

The distinction between being credited for a series and appearing in each episode highlights an important aspect of television contracts: A recurring cast member’s overall deal does not necessarily mean guaranteed screen time in every installment.

The Experience Put Things Into Perspective For Arnold

Arnold ultimately contrasted her Martin experience with her later role on Everybody Hates Chris, where she was a lead performer.

“Everybody Hates Chris, I was a new mother. First time I was playing a mother. The first time I was No. 1 on the call sheet,” Arnold said.

For Arnold, that shift represented more than another acting credit. “It was the first time that I had a heavy load in a show that I really loved doing.”

RELATED CONTENT: Revisiting the 90s: Tichina Arnold Pushes Back At Ari Lennox’s Critique Around Colorism And ‘Martin’