Tiffany Haddish’s Child Abuse Saga Continues, Accusers File $1 Million Lawsuit

If Tiffany Haddish thought the controversy over an old comedy skit involving children was behind her, she can think again.

The “Girls Trip” star was performing at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood on August 28, when she was served with legal papers by a process server, Radar Online reports. Haddish’s former friend Trizah Morris filed the lawsuit accusing the comedian of grooming her children by having them participate in a sexually inappropriate skit filmed in 2014.

Morris, who was friends with Haddish from 2011 to 2020, claims the comedian and Aries Spears made slanderous remarks about her to damage her reputation. While her now adult children dismissed their suit against the comedians last year, their mother moved forward with her own six-figure legal war.

Haddish received the legal documents just weeks after Morris filed the suit, advancing the process. Morris claims to have been close friends with Haddish with her children calling the comedian “Aunt Tiff” when Haddish had the children perform in Spears’ controversial skit dubbed “Through A Pedophiles’ Eyes.”

Morris says her children were groomed and made to perform inappropriate sexual acts including one where her minor daughter simulated oral sex and another a pedophile skit involving her son. However, Morris’s children dropped their lawsuit last year claiming there was no wrongdoing and the suit was an extortion attempt.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

According to Haddish’s lawyer, Morris has been trying to assert her claims “for several years,” as noted by The Blast.

“Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down,” her lawyer said.

“Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

