Girls Trip: ‘Tiffany Haddish Goes Off’ In New Travel Docuseries

Tiffany Haddish is the latest celebrity to invite viewers to join in on travel with her new show, “Tiffany Haddish Goes Off.”

The six-part docuseries will premiere Nov. 13 on Peacock. Haddish will travel to Africa with three of her childhood best friends. Along with Selena Martin, Shermona Long, and Sparkle Clark, the women will explore multiple countries, including Cape Town, South Africa; Zimbabwe; and Tanzania.

In the newly released trailer, the group engages in a wide range of activities, including bungee jumping and feeding giraffes. Additionally, they engage in emotionally charged conversations about friendship, trauma, healing, and identity.

For Haddish, the series combines laughter, her personal brand of spectacle, and self-discovery.

“These girls are my real friends, my day ones … I just really wanted to be with people I feel safe with, who I don’t have to perform for,” she says in the trailer.

Beyond adventure, Haddish said the trip is about reconnecting with roots and her chosen family. As an executive producer of the project, she aims to center authentic Black sisterhood experiences and bring to the screen stories often overlooked in travel and reality TV.

While Haddish is exploring the world with friends, another celebrity, Tracee Ellis Ross, is inviting viewers to explore the wonders and joys of solo travel. Ross’s show “Solo Travelling With Tracee Ellis Ross” premiered Jun. 25 on Roku TV.

Ellis Ross says the show is true to her authentic way of life since she began solo traveling in her youth.

“I took my first solo trip at 24 or 25 and I’ve been doing it ever since. . .It was a really joyful experience to be able to figure out how to share that very intimate experience of solo travel in a show environment and how to create a kind of video diary of sorts,” Ellis Ross told Thrillist.

It appears Haddish is on the road to creating a video diary of her own. All six episodes of “Tiffany Haddish Goes Off” will be available immediately upon release. Haddish and Peacock hope to captivate audiences searching for joy, connection, and new kinds of storytelling.

To those tuning in, she offers one invitation: “Bring your passport, your heart, and your laughter because we’re about to go off together.”

