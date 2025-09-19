News by Jameelah Mullen Women Say Travel Company Owner Owes Them Thousands For Luxury Trips That Never Happened A group of Atlanta women say a dream vacation turned into a nightmare.







Women say they they paid thousands for luxury trips through Atlanta-based travel company Divas of Distinction only to arrive at various destinations to find they had no hotel reservations, transportation, or any planned activities.

“It was a nightmare,” Katrina Wilson told WSBTV investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln. “The address she gave us.. it was nothing like what was advertised.”

Wilson and other travelers expected to stay at a 5-bedroom estate in New Orleans, but upon arriving, learned the travel company had never booked the property. One victim said a property manager mistakenly let her in, which put her in harm’s way.

“I’m in there taking a shower, which is very dangerous, because I’m in someone’s property where I’m not supposed to be,” Angela White told WSBTV.

According to the victims, company owner Quneil Rayside promised luxury travel experiences to destinations such as Dubai and Costa Rica. Cheyne Rittenberry said she paid Rayside for a trip to Dubai before discovering that the travel company had not made any hotel arrangements.

Many of the women shared that they felt a personal connection with Rayside, who described the group as a “sisterhood.”

“She’s good at what she does. She knows how to prey on you,” Wilson said.

According to court records obtained by WSB-TV, Rayside was evicted from her townhome in an Atlanta suburb in August. Landlords accused her of failing to pay $15,700 in back rent.

WSB-TV tried reaching out multiple times to Rayside, who did not respond.

According to the victims, Rayside also ran a party rental business, where a woman filed a claim that Rayside owed her $5,000.

Victims claim that collectively they are owed more than $30,000 by Rayside. Many say they have filed police reports and complaints with Georgia authorities.

The Divas of Distinction website was temporarily shut down, but it’s now back online with its homepage stating, “Coming Soon.”

