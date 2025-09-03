News by Kandiss Edwards And Another One: TikTok Teacher With A Tight Skirt Raises Eyebrows A TikTok teacher and her eye-turning attire has reopened a cultural conversation about professionalism in classrooms.







A TikTok teacher, identified as Ms. Williams, and her eye-turning attire have reopened a cultural conversation about professionalism, bodily autonomy, and appearance in classrooms.

Williams went viral, being dubbed the new #Teacherbae, after videos circulated of her in multiple form-fitting outfits at school. Her ensembles — body-sculpting skirts and strappy heels — have invited swift criticism from many who deemed the outfits inappropriate.

In one video, Williams poses in front of her classroom in a pencil skirt with a sheer panel starting mid-thigh. The comments on the post reveal the divided opinions of onlookers.

@TattedNessa commented, “Someone said I know a retired dancer when I see one.”

@Beba Beba had no problem with this, the majority of the look, but believes teachers should have guidance on clothing choices.

“If the skirt was not sheer, I would not have a problem with it, but it is showing a lot of thigh, and if there’s a dress code for the kids in school, there should be a dress code for the teachers.”

However, other commenters were rubbed the wrong way by the look.

@Queens Arise commented: Wow, etiquette is out the window. Dressing as a professional is nonexistent. No one cares until it affects them personally.

@STC took a middle-of-the-road approach, arguing the educator’s shape, perhaps the result of a Brazilian Butt Lift, was the reason people perceive Williams as immodest.

“To be honest, I think it’s the bbl. One thing we forget as women is once we get that bbl, it’s sooo hard for people to see our clothing as modest. I saw this one TikTok where that girl talked about it. It’s so much easier to be sexualized so you’ll have to take extra steps to appear modest than other folks would. It’s unfair, but it’s the reality. Unless you’re working from home.”

This isn’t a standalone moment. In 2016, Atlanta paraprofessional Patrice Brown became the face of the original “Teacher Bae” discussion when her classroom outfits, form-fitting skirts and dresses, drew both admiration and ire.

Critics highlighted her clothing as a distraction in class. Defenders pushed back, asserting that the scrutiny against women educators, specifically Black ones, is far too familiar. All the attention led an Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson to respond. They confirmed that Brown received guidance to align with the district dress code but was not disciplined.

Experts point to the expectancy violations theory as a reason why the clothing of women educators is scrutinized. The theory suggests that deviating from conventional appearances can undermine credibility, even if the clothing is modest and fully covering. In an educational setting, attire is a powerful nonverbal communicator that signals status, credibility, and institutional alignment.

Critics of the “Teacher Bae” discourse argue that dress codes are antiquated, often set long before diversity efforts had taken root in our culture. These critics assert that this conservative approach reinforces outdated and biased notions of professionalism. Though embracing diversity in all areas is essential, many wonder how far is too far?

