Popular Family TikTok Creator, Kristy Scott, Files For Divorce Citing Infidelity

Popular social media creator Kristy Scott has filed for divorce from her husband, Desmond Scott, citing alleged infidelity.

The filing, submitted in December 2025 in Texas, seeks to dissolve the couple’s marriage after more than a decade together. The divorce petition lists alleged infidelity as the reason for the breakdown of the marriage, US Weekly reported. The court documents do not provide public details describing the alleged conduct.

Kristy Scott and Desmond Scott built a large following as a married couple by sharing family-centered content across social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. Their videos highlighted their quirky relationship dynamics, parenting, cooking, and their everyday life, helping them establish a joint online brand over several years.

Kristy Scott has nearly 17 million followers on TikTok. Desmond, a chef, has 1.5 million followers on TikTok.

The couple met as teenagers and married in 2014. They share two children. The Scotts have continued to post content together through late 2025, with no indication of trouble in paradise prior to the filing. Their last TikTok video showed the couple side-by-side using a popular sound on the platform, merely 21-days before the divorce was filed.

The filing states reconciliation is no longer realistic. Neither Kristy Scott nor Desmond Scott has publicly commented on the divorce filing. Kristy continues to make content, featuring her children (who remain anonymous), her glamorous clothing, and recently her robotic dog.

No rulings related to child custody, support arrangements or the division of shared business interests as of publication. The case remains in its early stages, with no hearings scheduled.

The Scotts’ joint brand included sponsored content and media projects developed during their marriage. It was not immediately clear how those ventures would be handled as the divorce proceeds.

The case adds to a growing number of problematic divorces in the content creation space. Another Black-woman TikTok creator, SewRena, who boasts over 300,000 followers, is now telling her story of alleged sabotage by her husband in the wake of her divorce. SewRena spoke out about the theft of her stove by her soon-to-be ex-husband. As her content revolves around vintage design, clothing, and lifestyle, the vintage stove was featured heavily in her videos.

SewRena says his actions stem from “jealousy” of her platform. Unlike the Scotts, SewRena’s husband did not make appearances in her content. In follow-up videos the creator has also stated she will soon have to leave the vintage home she has lovingly restored and decorated. Like Kristy, a pivot is necessary.

