by Jeroslyn JoVonn TikTok Star Reesa Teesa Shares Purchase Of First Home And ‘She Didn’t Need A Man To Do It’ Reesa Teesa 'did a thing' and bought her first home following her TikTok success.







One year after breaking the internet with her viral “Who TF Did I Marry?” saga, TikTok star Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson purchased her first home.

In a video shared with TikTok on Sunday, Reesa shared her excitement about becoming a first-time home buyer.

“So I did a thing today…. I MUST thank @SoldbySteele, who was absolutely the first phone call I made when I was ready to buy,” she wrote in her caption. “I could not imagine doing this with anyone else.”

In the video testimonial, Reesa sat alongside her Realtor, Amber Steele, and thanked her for helping her close on her first home without any outside assistance.

“Ever since our phone call on that faithful day when I was at the quick trip on Riverdale Road and you told me, ‘If you want to do it by yourself, I will represent you.’ And you have been there every step of the way,” Reesa shared.

She also made sure to include that she was her own “proof of funds,” which Amber confirmed while subtly shading Reesa’s exes.

“No, you got the proof of funds. I made sure she did,” Amber said. “She didn’t need a man to do it. She did it all by herself.”

Reesa also announced her plans to skip having a housewarming, which fans supported and celebrated her new milestone with messages of love.

“Congratulations 🎊🎈🎉 you should still make an Amazon wish list for stuff for house 🏡,” one fan suggested. “I didn’t have a housewarming either 😂.”

“A curse turned into such a huge blessing!!!!” added someone else.

Another fan shouted out Amber for being “such a pivotal character in the story” of Reesa’s post-divorce glow-up.

Reesa’s move toward homeownership follows her TikTok series getting picked up by ABC Signature to become a TV adaptation starring Natasha Rothwell and executive produced by her. The TV deal is the first big move in entertainment Reesa has made since signing with the Creative Arts Agency (CAA) in March.

The social media star’s success follows her viral moment in 2023 when she candidly recalled her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband. In 50 videos that totaled around eight hours of watch time, Reesa looked back on her two-year relationship with “Legion,” her ex-husband whom she accused of being a pathological liar.

According to Reesa, Legion (later identified as Jerome McCoy) lied about everything from where he worked to his family structure. It wasn’t until multiple attempts to buy a home together fell through that Reesa realized Legion’s real social security number wasn’t the one he put on their marriage license.

Once Legion’s real identity was revealed, it didn’t take too long for the couple to go their separate ways. Reesa took about a year after their divorce to share her experience on TikTok, which McCoy attempted to deny. However, Reese went on to gain social media fame with the nearly 40 million views she’s received to date and jumped from 8,000 TikTok followers to 3.6 million.

She recently revealed to The Cut that she only made around $5,000 from her success on TikTok. However, after acquiring social media fame, Reese’s attorney estimates her earnings for 2024 to reach $2 million and increase to $4 million by 2025.

With a TV production on her marital woes in the works, Reesa will enjoy the show from inside her new home.