News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman TikTok's 'Dancing Doctor' Caught Working At New Medical Facility Despite Suspended License Going by Catherine Davis, the suspended doctor apparently owned a new medspa, until the latest reveal of her negligent past.







Dr. Windell Boutte, known as TikTok’s Dancing Doctor, was caught working at another medical facility despite having her license suspended for malpractice.

According to an investigation by WSB-TV, Boutte got away with her illegal medical care by using a different name. Boutte originally garnered fame on TikTok for dancing alongside her Atlanta-based medical staff as she treated patients, often conducting surgeries. However, viewers often called out Boutte on her unusual knack for krumping while injecting a patient. Those who underwent botched procedures later sued Boutte for malpractice, resulting in her suspended license.

She faced over 12 lawsuits, including one complaint by a woman who suffered permanent brain damage from the alleged botched care. After the Texas Medical Board suspended her license, Boutte found a new way to finesse the system.

The lack of medical authority did not stop Boutte from continuing to practice. She worked at a new facility, the Eden Med Spa in Austin, Texas, using a combination of her middle and maiden names. Going by Catherine Davis, she apparently owned the med spa until the latest revelation of her negligent past.

When confronted by the news outlet’s undercover producer about her stripped license and controversies, Davis reportedly said she is “riding it out.” She also allegedly laughed about it, deeming the med spa her “happy place.”

“I’m just doing injections,” the former doctor explained. “So, this is my happy place. This is 58 years old. I’m just kind of like, riding it out.”

Upon discovering that she remains working in medicine, the med spa began disassociating itself from the infamous provider. She has been removed from the facility’s website, and its staff confirmed to patients that she is not “currently injecting” at the establishment.

The new outlet alerted the Texas Medical Board of its findings on Davis. However, due to confidentiality reasons, they declined comments confirming an investigation.

