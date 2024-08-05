Tim Scott Marries After Being Passed Over For Black Job As Trump’s Political Sidekick

The Post and Courier reports that Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) finally married his longtime beau, Mindy Noce, during an intimate ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina.

The two lovebirds tied the knot on Aug. 4 at Charleston’s Seacoast Church, and the former member of Donald Trump’s vice presidential shortlist made the official announcement on X shortly after. “Tonight, we promised to cherish and nourish each other and our marriage for the rest of our lives. Mindy, you’ve made me the happiest man alive. I love you,” Scott wrote.

“So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate. Matthew 19:6”

Amongst close family and friends, several political heavyweights attended the nuptials, including former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, and Sens. John Thune (S.D.), James Lankford (Okla.) and John Barrasso (Wy.) Scott’s co-writer and Fox News host, former Rep. Trey Gowdy (S.C.), also made an appearance.

Scott first opened up about his relationship status during his failed presidential bid. While speaking at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Town Hall in Sept. 2023, the GOP lawmaker said he was dating a “lovely Christian girl” and boasted about their Bible reading and pickleball activities. However, he never said her name or showed photos.

Then, during the third Republican presidential debate in Nov. 2023, Noce made her first appearance on the world stage. While Scott did not advance to becoming the Republican presidential nominee over Trump, donors shared concern over the 58-year-old being single. He admitted that he and Noce had been dating for a little over a year, and she had supported his campaign from the early stages.

The Senator received well wishes on social media from fellow conservatives and some extremists, including Arizona U.S. Senate nominee Kari Lake and Trump himself. “Congratulations to my longtime friend, Senator Tim Scott, and his beautiful bride, Mindy Noce, who were married today in the Great State of South Carolina,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, according to Fox News.

“You have a GREAT future. God bless you both!”

Some users weren’t as nice to the happy couple, issuing concerns about Noce getting a prenuptial agreement or not. “Mindy, hope you didn’t sign a prenup!!,” @@carlsson808 said.

The blushing bride is an interior designer from the Palmetto State who grew up a military brat. As the couple allegedly have been engaged for a year, Scott said he believes in waiting for the right time for marriage. He admitted that with his life dedicated to politics, he had to learn some hard truths about himself and love. “Part of the blessing for me was not getting married before now. Right girl, wrong time is a mess. Wrong girl, right time is chaos,” Scott said.

“Like everybody else, I think we pretty selfishly want what we want. I think marriage helps you understand that maybe it’s not the only mission on the planet to get what you want, but it is to help others enjoy the journey of life, as well to be an ambassador of hope.”

