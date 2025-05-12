Minnesota Timberwolves Look For Second Fan Who Allegedly Made ‘Racially Charged’ Comments At Draymond Green

After ejecting a basketball fan accused of making a “racially charged” comment toward Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on Thursday, May 8, the Minnesota Timberwolves said it is looking for another individual who was allegedly involved.

In a statement, the NBA team confirmed the ejection of the first person violating the league’s fan code of conduct during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Warriors and Golden State Warriors at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Green was called a racial slur while he was on a stationary bike in the tunnel near his team’s bench.

Timberwolves security removed the first fan, but “a second individual who was identified by surrounding patrons as making racially charged comments towards Green left on his own before the arena security could confirm his identity,” the Timberwolves said in a statement. “The team is continuing to investigate an additional action may be taken.”

“The Timberwolves and Target Center are firmly committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful, and safe environment for all,” the team added. “Racist, hateful, or threatening behavior has no place at our games or in our community and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Minnesota Timberwolves Statement on Fan Ejection: pic.twitter.com/vJvAqLSz7b — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) May 9, 2025

After the game, which the Warriors lost 117-83, Green vented to the media.

“I’m sick of the agenda to make me look like the angry Black man. I’m not an angry Black man,” Green said. “I’m a very successful, educated Black man with a great family. And I’m great at basketball, I’m great at what I do. The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”

