Tina Knowles Joins Daughter Solange In Holiday Campaign For Gucci

Family meets fashion for the Knowles household. Tina Knowles joined her daughter, Solange, in Gucci’s Gift campaign for the holidays.

The mother-daughter duo starred in the third chapter of Gucci’s holiday rollout, which showcases real-life families in its storytelling. The campaign intends to “portray the simple yet profound joys of being close to those we care about during the festive season.”

The commercial starring the mother and sister of Beyoncé was released on Nov. 26. It featured the women sitting down at a family dinner to kick off the holiday season.

Of course, the two wore Gucci as they connected with loved ones around the table. The short clip also featured Solange hugging her mother as the festivities continued.

Both women opted for a primarily Black dress ensemble. The mother of two wore a Black blouse and trousers, accompanied by a Gucci Marina Chain Necklace and Signoria Slingback heels.

As for the “Almeda” songstress, she rocked a leather jacket from the Italian fashion house with a GG Marmont belt adorning her jeans and a Horsbit 1955 handbag.

Solange spoke to Vogue about her collaboration with Gucci. She emphasized her long-time connection with the fashion house, referencing its iconography.

“I’m a big fan of iconography in design, especially iconography in logos and graphic design,” she told the publication. “Ever since I was a teenager, I’ve paid close attention to the way we communicate with symbols, and the House of Gucci has always been at the forefront of that conversation.”

The Knowles “matriarch” is also preparing for her words to reach audiences. The grandmother announced her memoir, “Matriarch,” will be released in March 2025.

All the women in the Knowles family appear to be busy this holiday season, with Beyoncé preparing for her NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show performance. However, these powerhouses remain a close-knit family as they take on new opportunities.

