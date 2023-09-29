New Tina Turner Box Set Features 55 Singles In Celebration Of 50-Year Solo Career

The career of the late Tina Turner is being honored with a career-spanning box set.

Turner’s Queen of Rock’ n’ Roll set features all 55 of her singles from 1975-2023. According to Pitchfork, several versions of the legend’s music will be available, including 5xLP and 3xCD packages, with another option for a 12-track vinyl version.

Turner’s rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” is the first track in the new box set, including collaborations with Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, English musicians David Bowie, Eric Clapton, and Rod Stewart. A Terry Britten rework of “Something Beautiful Remains” will also be featured in the set.

A foreword from Adams, who was a great friend of Turner’s, is included in each version. “From obscurity to the stages of the UK and Europe,” his foreword states.

“I credit Tina for changing the course of my life and I’m so grateful to have had some of her precious time. She was a force of nature; no one had her energy or her voice; I suppose it’s fitting to say, it’s only love, and that’s all.”

In a 2018/2019 issue of Zoomer, Adams spoke of his decades-long friendship and collaboration with the “What’s Love Got to Do with It” singer.

“I became aware of her voice from hearing “River Deep, Mountain High.” There were a few female voices I loved growing up,” he said, listing Turner as one of his main ones. “I loved Tina’s voice because…she seemed completely unbridled.”

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the Rock’ n’ Roll legend passed away in May at 83. Her death was announced on Facebook. With compassion toward the family, the post highlighted the songwriter’s “music and her boundless passion” for life. “…She enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” the caption read, adding that her music was her greatest work.

Queen of Rock’ n’ Roll is scheduled for release on Nov. 24 via Rhino. The set is available to pre-order now.

