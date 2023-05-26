This Is Why Tina Turner’s Work Ethic Was Undefeated

Donned in dazzling micro skirts, leather pants or sequined dresses, the late Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll was an unstoppable force. She inspired generations with her resilient stamina, her survival of the fittest work ethic, and her story of victory.

With a catalog dating back to the early 1960s, Tina Turner has always kept her eyes on the prize, constantly working. A lonely childhood, abuse, or discrimination could not convince her that she was not a talented performer. She took actions day by day, often outside her comfort zone, to better herself and bring her closer to her dreams. In fact, the electric performer was fueled by her captivating talent and her invisible optimism.

As Turner said in her 2018 memoir My Love Story: “I had to go out in the world and become strong, to discover my mission in life.” After discovering her superpower, Black women could rock out in denim or leather because Turner did so.

In her new book Happiness Becomes You, the “What’s Love Got To Do With It” singer gave us a clear vision of where her triumph and work ethic comes from.

She wrote: “My spiritual practice is what bridged the gap for me. Hard work, tenacity, and spiritual fortitude helped me to achieve my dreams. Before I learned about chanting, I already had the work ethic and I was tenacious, but what I lacked was spiritual fortitude.”

Black women could look within and choose themselves because Turner wanted us to. Here’s a look at how Turner’s approach to life and work ethic is undefeated-

Spiritual Fortitude

At the start of her solo career, Turner began practicing Buddhism and unapologetically choosing herself. She realized her hardships could give her a purpose so she went on a mission to inspire others by overcoming her own obstacles. She told Harvard Business Review in a 2021 interview that her approach to life and work became calmer and more thoughtful when she embraced her superpower of chanting Nam-myōhō-renge-kyō.

“Chanting helped me to go within myself and open deep sources of happiness and wisdom in my own heart and mind,” she told TODAY in 2021. “Soon, I realized that I already had within my everything I needed to change my circumstances and create a truly happy life. We all have that, and I want everyone to know it.”

“I found that as my spiritual fortitude increased, my tenacity also increased, which further boosted my work success. Achieving personal fulfillment, in all areas of my life, started by unlocking the door of my wisdom, my Buddha nature,” Turner wrote in her latest book Happiness Becomes You.

Taking the road less traveled

With no money and few prospects for gigs, Turner was a Black female singer in her forties when she started as a solo artist. Her “never give up” spirit helped her to take negative situations or roadblocks and transform or remove them through positivity. When she confronted discrimination as a Black woman, she viewed the divisiveness as illusions and delusions.

With that said, Turner moved on as a chart-topping, world-touring legend, becoming “the first Black rock ‘n’ roll singer. She carved a path into the white, male dominated space and returned rock to its original home of auditory Blackness. Notably, she was the first Black woman to be on the coveted Rolling Stone cover and set a Guinness World Record for “largest paying concert attendance for a solo artist.”. According to BBC, Turner has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

“I would chant for an hour before each show, focusing on the true happiness of each person who came to see me. I visualized my audience and prayed that I could be whoever each person needed me to be that day so that I could inspire their dreams and help them recharge their souls,” Turner told the Harvard Business Review.

Building and leaving a legacy

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously covered, Turner sold 60 years worth of rights to her music to the music publishing company BMG for a reported $50 million. As part of the deal, BMG acquired the rights to Turner’s name, image, and likeness for future sponsorship and merchandising deals.

Turner’s legacy extends beyond her music. The author and actress leaves behind punished jewels and cinematic gems after branching out into Hollywood with a handful of acting roles. Turner landed her first real acting role in Tommy, the rock opera created by The Who. She received the NAACP Image Award for outstanding actress for her famous role Aunty Entity in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. Although she didn’t star in her biopic, fans witnessed her story, her music, and even her singing voice unfold. The 2021 HBO documentary turned out to be Turner’s ultimate farewell.

