‘Take Care of Yourself’ Tina Turner Advised Against Not Taking Care of Your Kidneys In Final Instagram Posts

Legendary singer Tina Turner died this week, and new reports regarding her health are coming to light.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner regretted not taking better care of her kidneys weeks before her untimely death. In one of her final Instagram posts celebrating International World Kidney Day, Turner talked about putting herself in “great danger” by ignoring her kidneys. “Show your kidneys love!” Turner wrote. “They deserve it. My kidneys are victims of me not realizing that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Turner (@tinaturner)

While the cause of her death has yet to be revealed, Turner experienced several health ailments over the years, including intestinal cancer, a stroke, and kidney failure, Insider reports. She referred to her body as “an untouchable and indestructible bastion.” According to TMZ, she was diagnosed with hypertension in 1978 and said she “didn’t care much about it” and “didn’t really try to control it.” Turner discovered her kidneys had lost 35% of functionality after her stroke in 2009. Her second husband, Erwin Bach, matched with her for a kidney transplant in 2017.

Unfortunately, Turner said her body tried to reject the organ after the transplant. She was hospitalized often because of it, leaving her feeling nauseous, dizzy, and with memory issues—and scared. Her battle with kidney disease worsened as she chose homeopathic alternatives to conventional treatment. Shortly after, she started dialysis, which she described as a “depressing” process, leaving her connected to a machine for hours.

Kidney disease symptoms include lack of energy, dry or itchy skin, needing to urinate more than usual, puffiness around the eyes, swollen ankles and feet, and more, according to the National Kidney Foundation.

