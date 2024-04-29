Tips For Black Workers: Safeguarding Your Jobs Against AI Threat

Americans taking steps proactively to train and grow their AI skill set will be best positioned to navigate the workplace change.

In recent years, the threat of losing a job to AI has become a reality, particularly for younger Americans.

Analyzing the use of AI in the workplace, the study revealed that a whopping 71% of the workforce has already adopted AI. Overall, 25% of respondents had lost jobs due to AI integration.

“The idea of losing your job as a result of companies incorporating AI into daily activities has been a regular topic of discussion and growing concern among the workforce,” stated Dominika Kowalska, career expert for Zety.

She added, “The advent of AI is still a relatively new development and it’s alarming that so many individuals in the survey have already experienced the worst-case scenario when it comes to AI – being replaced by technology and forced to find a new job.”

Kowalska shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE by email that it’s clear a significant portion of the workforce is actively working to become more knowledgeable and comfortable with AI. In fact, she says 95% of respondents in Zety’s report declared they are now working on improving their AI skills.

She says Black professionals who recognize the major shifts AI is bringing to the workplace and proactively train and grow their AI skill set will be best positioned to navigate the change.

She provided some tips to help them accomplish that:

“Advocate for diversity and inclusion initiatives in your workplace to ensure that AI technologies are developed and deployed in a fair and equitable manner. Research has shown that diverse teams are more innovative and better equipped to solve complex problems compared to AI. By championing diversity, you can help create a more equitable and inclusive work environment.”

“With AI reshaping job roles and skill requirements, it’s crucial to prioritize continuous learning and upskilling. Seek out training programs, online courses, and certifications in emerging technologies relevant to your field to stay competitive in the job market. There are several organizations, such as Black in AI, that offer AI training and skills development programs specifically aimed at empowering Black individuals in the tech industry.”

“Networking within your industry can provide valuable insights into emerging trends and job opportunities. Attend industry events, join professional associations, and connect with peers and mentors who can offer guidance and support as you navigate the evolving workplace landscape.”

