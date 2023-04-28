Toni Braxton Inks Major 'All-Encompassing' Deal With Lifetime Network

Toni Braxton has worked with Lifetime and A&E networks for nearly a decade. That relationship will continue with the latest production deal she signed with the networks.

In a recent announcement, the R&B legend signed an all-inclusive deal with the networks and her production company, Braxtoni Productions, to executive produce multiple projects.

In a written statement, Braxton said, “Lifetime has been home to my film and TV projects for the past decade. My team and I are looking forward to continued success with the network as we bring projects to life for the audience that has so graciously welcomed us into their homes over the years.”

Braxton’s projects for the Lifetime network include A Christmas Spark and two films that fall under the Fallen Angels Murder Club banner. As well as Faith Under Fire with executive producer T.D. Jakes (2018), Everyday is Christmas (2018), Twist of Faith (2013), and her Lifetime biopic, Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016).

“We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Toni and continue to have her as part of the Lifetime family,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP of Scripted Content, Lifetime & LMN. “We love partnering with her on storytelling, whether it be a heart-warming holiday romance or a gritty new project, Toni is an excellent producing partner, a wonderfully versatile actress, and our audiences have shown us just how much they love seeing her on our air.”

The Maryland native has been in the industry for 30 years and continues reinventing herself. Selling more than 80 million records worldwide, receiving nine Billboard Music Awards, and being a seven-time Grammy award-winning artist, Braxton continues to solidify her icon status.

