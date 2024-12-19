Tony Buzbee Files Lawsuit Against JAY-Z, Roc Nation, Marcy Croft, And Law Firm Quinn Emanuel

The latest chapter of the Jay-Z/Tony Buzbee dispute has the Texas attorney suing the billionaire and his company, Roc Nation, alleging that they violated Texas state laws by offering one of his former clients money to sue his law firm.

According to USA Today, Buzbee has filed a lawsuit against not only the entrepreneur and his entertainment company but also the lawyer and law firm, Marcy Croft, and Quinn Emanuel, respectively, that represent Jay-Z.

The suit was filed on Dec. 18 in Harris County, Texas.

Jay-Z has previously asked that a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2000 be dismissed after NBC News reported that there are “inconsistencies” in the now-38-year-old woman’s story.

Croft, who works with Team Roc, Roc Nation’s philanthropic arm, released a written statement to the media outlet regarding the latest lawsuit.

“Tony Buzbee has now conjured up fantastical allegations against me and my firm—well-known corruption fighters—in a desperate attempt to distract from his mounting legal woes. We look forward to addressing these false allegations and having them dismissed,” Craft told USA Today.

Buzbee addressed the lawsuit on his social media account, stating that the suit is being brought by his former client, who alleged that agents for the attorneys posed as Texas state employees.

He said that they “flashed fake badges” and offered the former client up to $10,000 to file a lawsuit against the Buzbee Law Firm. He also alleges that this was a directive coming from Roc Nation. Buzbee claims a similar action has happened more than “two dozen times to date and has resulted in two utterly frivolous cases against the firm.”

“Tony Buzbee’s baloney lawsuit against Roc Nation is nothing but another sham,” Roc Nation said in a statement. “It’s a pathetic attempt to distract and deflect attention. This slideshow won’t change the ultimate outcome, and true justice will be served soon.”

The original lawsuit was first filed in October in the Southern District of New York, naming Sean “Diddy” Combs as the person accused of sexually assaulting the then-13-year-old girl. Buzbee then refiled it, adding Jay-Z as a second defendant.

Jay-Z has denied the claims.

