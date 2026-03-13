NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dungy Confirms Being Ousted From NBC

In a social media post this week, football analyst Tony Dungy confirmed the rumors that he would no longer be involved in the pregame show of NBC’s Football Night in America.

“It’s disappointing news but I want to thank my NBC family for making the last 17 years so special,” Dungy, 70, wrote on X. “I’ll have lasting memories of my time there, especially with Rodney Harrison who has become a tremendous friend.”

I have been informed by NBC that I won’t be back with FNIA this fall and it has given me time to reflect and also to look ahead.



It’s disappointing news but I want to thank my NBC family for making the last 17 years so special. I’ll have lasting memories of my time there,… pic.twitter.com/Q01cHIjkjm — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) March 12, 2026

The Athletic previously reported that the network had plans to shake up the show, which included Dungy not being in the lineup for the 2026 NFL season.

Dungy has been involved in pro football for most of his life. He played college football at Minnesota (1973–1976) before playing in the NFL for three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Giants. He won a Super Bowl in 1973 with the Steelers.

Though Dungy’s playing days were forgettable, he really made his mark as a coach. He was a longtime assistant with several teams (including the Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings) before becoming hired as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1996, turning around a struggling franchise. In 2002, he began a tremendously successful stint as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, where he won a Super Bowl in the 2006 season.

That Super Bowl, agains the Chicago Bears, was historic. It marked the first time that two Black head coaches had faced each other in the NFL’s biggest game. (Lovie Smith was Dungy’s opponent.) Dungy retired from coaching after the 2008 season, having never won fewer than 10 games as season in Indianapolis). He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

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