Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Tony Madlock Rejoins University Of Memphis Basketball Coaching Staff He previously served on head coach Penny Hardaway's staff from 2018 to 2021, before leaving to coach at Alabama State University







Tony Madlock, who recently resigned from his position as Alabama State University (ASU) men’s basketball head coach on March 29, will be rejoining Penny Hardaway’s University of Memphis basketball staff, where he previously worked from 2018 to 2021.

A day after the announcement of Madlock’s departure from ASU, the University of Memphis stated that he is joining Hardaway’s staff as associate head coach. The team also announced the addition of Sean Mock and Trevor DeLoach as assistant coaches for the upcoming basketball season.

Madlock, a Memphis native who also played with Hardaway at the University of Memphis during the 1991-92 season, was initially hired by Hardaway in March 2018.

“I’m excited about the experience and energy this group brings to our program,” said Hardaway. “Tony’s deep Memphis ties and head coaching success, combined with Sean and Trevor’s proven ability to develop players and recruit at a high level, make this a strong addition to our staff as we continue building toward our ultimate goal of postseason success.”

Madlock has nearly 30 years of Division I experience, having coached at several colleges, including Arkansas State, UTEP, Auburn, and Ole Miss, as well as serving three seasons on Hardaway’s original Memphis staff from 2018-21.

The former ASU coach left after four years at the helm, according to a recent announcement from the school.

“Coach Madlock did a commendable job leading our men’s basketball program,” Alabama State Vice President and Director of Athletics said. “In just three seasons, he transformed the program into a 20-win team, a SWAC champion, and a history-making NCAA Tournament team that won the first tournament game in the history of the program.”



Last season, Madlock, who was the HBCU Sports Coach of the Year, took Alabama State to the SWAC Championship, a First Four appearance, and the school’s first NCAA Tournament victory. It was the school’s fifth SWAC Tournament title and the program’s fifth NCAA Tournament appearance. The team finished the season 20-16 overall and 12-6 in the SWAC.

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