Tory Lanez Blasted For Releasing ‘Free Tory’ Merch After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Sentence

Tory Lanez remains seemingly unbothered about his fate after being sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The disgraced rapper is now selling “Free Tory” merch amid his decade-long prison stint.

Just days after the “Say It” singer was sentenced in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, the Toronto native took to Instagram to promote his new merch line related to the case.

“Free Tory … Till It’s Backwards … Live Now @ ForeverUmbrella.Com ☔️,” he captioned his post.

Highlights showed images of the black and white merch line that includes t-shirts and hoodies showing Tory’s face surrounded by the words “FREE TORY.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FARGO’S CRAZY LIFE (@torylanez)

The merch announcement received mixed responses from his followers with most blasting the timing and the clothing’s message.

“Marketing from prison is crazy,” one user wrote.

“I’m roasting anyone I catch with this corny sh*t on,” added another.

Lanez faced more criticism when the merch was reposted on Twitter by RapTV.

“WE WILL NOT BE BUYING. ❗️❗️❗️” one person wrote.

“Nobody ever got freed from saying “Free (insert name)” added another.

The merch came shortly after the rapper/singer broke his silence on the case and remained adamant about being “wrongfully convicted.”

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never let no jail time eliminate me,” Lanez wrote in part. “Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.”

In regards to the night Lanez, real name is Daystar Peterson, shot Megan after a party in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020, he took full responsibility in court, telling the judge, “If I could change it, I would, but I can’t,” NBC News reports.

“Everything I did that night, I take full responsibility. I truly am just trying to be a better person,” he added.

However, in his Instagram post on Thursday, August 10, Lanez said he was only taking “responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved … That’s it.”

“In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of,” he wrote.

“I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FARGO’S CRAZY LIFE (@torylanez)

RELATED CONTENT: Tory Lanez Is Unapologetic After 10-Year Sentence For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion