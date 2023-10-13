Tory Lanez Is In The Mix Of General Prison Population With No Extra Security

Tory Lanez has gotten his way in being transferred to the general population at North Kern State Prison.

According to new reports, the Toronto rapper is now living among the rest of North Kern’s prison community and follows the same schedule as a majority of the inmates, TMZ reports. After spending months in isolation, due to his celebrity status, Lanez now wakes up at 6:30 in the morning before having breakfast in the chow hall and performing work release duties.

Work release typically involves a variety of hands-on jobs including plumbing, carpentry, or fixing air conditioners. Inmates can also attend classes to receive work credits. Those who aren’t working enjoy time in the day or rec room and receive tablets to speak with their family.

Box lunches are provided to inmates and can be eaten at any time of the day. Educational programs include opportunities to obtain certificates, college, and even Masters degrees. Inmates can also take part in personal development courses like anti-drug programs, alternatives to violence, and parenting classes.

Dinner is served after a mandatory headcount at 5 p.m. Afterward, inmates can hang out in the dayroom or yard until 9 p.m. when it’s lights out for everyone.

Lanez’s new schedule is one followed by almost 96 percent of the general prison population. He receives no added security and spends his days like most inmates.

It’s what the “Say It” singer wanted and something his legal team stressed was important for his prison experience. In December 2022, Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a heated exchange in July 2020.

His three felony charges included assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. In August, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

There were reports of Lanez being offered a four-year plea deal in 2021 but he turned it down and was allegedly convinced he would win his trial. After his sentencing, Lanez issued a statement and refused to apologize to Megan, and instead professed his alleged innocence.

Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will,” Lanez wrote.

Now he gets to enjoy chow and box lunches while Megan recently performed alongside Beyonce as part of her Renaissance tour. She also dropped her second single with Cardi B called “Bongos” which they performed at the MTV Video Music Awards.

